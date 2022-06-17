Entertainment

WWE Boss Vince McMahon Accused of Misconduct in Scathing Anonymous Emails

McMahon will reportedly address the situation during SmackDown tonight.

By Lia Beck
June 17, 2022
By Lia Beck
June 17, 2022

Behind-the-scenes changes are taking place at World Wrestling Entertainment amid an investigation. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, WWE's Vince McMahon is being investigated after being accused of misconduct and has stepped down, for the time being, from his roles of CEO and chairman. Also an onscreen personality, the WWE head is being accused of making multi-million dollar hush payments to women with whom he had sexual relationships. His dealings with one woman became known after anonymous emails were sent to the WWE board.

Read on to find out more about what McMahon has been accused of and to see how he responded.

READ THIS NEXT: This ABC Sitcom Star Is Leaving His Show After Allegedly "Abusive" Behavior.

Anonymous emails triggered the investigation.

Linda and Vince McMahon at New York Moves Magazine's 10th Anniversary Power Women Gala in 2013
Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images

According to The Wall Street Journal, the WWE board is investigating a $3 million payment that McMahon allegedly made to a paralegal who was hired at the company in 2019. The board learned about the alleged payment in a series of anonymous emails said to be from a friend of the paralegal in question. The email also claims that the paralegal was initially paid a $100,000 salary, but that it was increased to $200,000 after she began a sexual relationship with McMahon. McMahon has been married to his wife, Linda McMahon, since 1966.

The investigation has reportedly unearthed more payouts.

Vince McMahon at a Wrestlemania press conference in 2008
George Koroneos / Shutterstock

The Wall Street Journal reports that, according to people familiar with the investigation, after the inquiry began in April, other instances of women allegedly signing nondisclosure agreements and being paid off by McMahon were uncovered. Additionally, John Laurinaitis, a former wrestler and WWE's head of talent relations, is also being accused of misconduct. The email from the supposed friend of the paralegal claims that McMahon "gave her like a toy" to Laurinaitis.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

McMahon stepped down from two roles.

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, The Rock, and Vince McMahon at a WrestleMania press conference in 2013
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Amid the investigation, McMahon has voluntarily stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has taken on both roles in the interim. "McMahon will retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE's creative content during this period and remains committed to cooperating with the review underway," WWE told THR.

McMahon and WWE have released statements.

Vince McMahon at a WrestleMania press conference in 2013
Eugene Gologursky/WireImage via Getty Images

"I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation," McMahon told THR in a statement. "I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are."

Additionally, McMahon's lawyer told The Wall Street Journal that the unnamed paralegal hadn't made any claims of harassment and claimed that "WWE did not pay any monies" to her "on her departure." A WWE spokesperson said that the relationship was consensual and that the company is taking the accusations seriously.

"WWE and its board of directors take all allegations of misconduct very seriously," reads a statement given to THR. "The independent directors of the board engaged independent legal counsel to assist them with an independent review. In addition, the special committee and WWE will work with an independent third-party to conduct a comprehensive review of the company's compliance program, HR function and overall culture."

Best Life reached out to WWE for additional comment from McMahon and Laurinaitis but has not yet received a response.

McMahon will reportedly speak out on SmackDown tonight.

Vince McMahon at WWE Superstars for Sandy Relief in 2013
Brad Barket/Getty Images for WWE

A press release from WWE simply says that McMahon will appear on WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 17 live on Fox. According to CNBC, a source claims that the 76-year-old will address the situation in character as "Mr. McMahon", the alter ego in which he appears on SmackDown. The source said that the show's writers were working to change the script, which had been completed earlier in the week, on the day of the show.

READ THIS NEXT: See The Rock's 19-Year-Old Daughter, Who's Climbing Up the WWE Ranks.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • A senior man holding a smartphone with a concerned look on his face
    A senior man holding a smartphone with a concerned look on his face
    Smarter Living

    The FBI Just Gave an Urgent Warning

    This is a "significant threat."

  • Tom Hanks at the European premiere of "Toy Story 4" in 2019
    Tom Hanks at the European premiere of "Toy Story 4" in 2019
    Entertainment

    Tom Hanks Just Cursed at a Fan Who Did This

    The actor lost his cool for good reason.

  • man touching his temples and thinking hard
    man touching his temples and thinking hard
    Smarter Living

    75 Riddles for Adults (With Answers!)

    How many can you solve?

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar in 1989
    Mark-Paul Gosselaar in 1989
    Entertainment

    See '90s Teen Idol Mark-Paul Gosselaar Now

    The "Saved by the Bell" heartthrob is 48.

  • Woman on the Beach Reading
    Woman on the Beach Reading
    Smarter Living

    The Best Book for Your Zodiac Sign

    Add these to your reading list.

  • A snake sitting on the floor in someone's home
    A snake sitting on the floor in someone's home
    Smarter Living

    5 Places Snakes Love to Hide in Your Bedroom

    Reptiles can find your personal space cozy, too.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group