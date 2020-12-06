Relationships

The Worst Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use, Survey Says

You've probably rolled your eyes at this one-liner before, according to a new report.

By Allie Hogan
December 6, 2020
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
December 6, 2020
circle

Pick-up lines hardly ever do the trick, but people still seem to cling to them as flirty openers to introduce themselves to the object of their desire. The truth is, very few pick-up lines are great, but some are especially horrible. And a recent survey endeavored to find out which pick-up line is the worst of the worst. To make sure you're not using it, read on, and for another awful phrase you shouldn't utter while dating, check out The Worst Thing You Could Say to Someone in Bed.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the dating app HUD, interviewed 2,000 Americans and 55 percent said that they think one-liners should be forbidden. "A pick-up line is nothing more than a flirtatious icebreaker designed to make the listener smile or laugh and take notice of you," says dating expert and author Kevin Darné. "What makes most pick-up lines cringey is they are often unimaginative, overused, and have a horrible delivery."

Relationship expert Beth Ribarsky, PhD, agrees that the best move is to steer clear of creepy pick-up lines and opt for a more original approach next time you're trying to start a conversation with someone you're interested in. According to Ribarsky, the only way cheesy one-liners work is "if they are delivered in a way that makes it very clear that you are making a joke."

But some one-liners should never be used, according to the new OnePoll and HUD survey. Here are the most cringeworthy pick-up lines of all, according to the survey's respondents, and for the one conversation starter you should lean on, check out The One Pick-Up Line That Works Every Time, Research Shows.

Read the original article on Best Life.

10
"Are you a magician? Cause when I look at you, everything disappears."

young woman on bad date with man
Shutterstock/Prostock-studio

20 percent

9
"My name is Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?"

Doubting dissatisfied man looking at woman
iStock

30 percent

And for more dating and relationship tips delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

8
"Are you a time traveler? Cause I can see you in my future."

Couple on a first date
Shutterstock

30 percent

7
"You must be tired cause you were running in my mind all night."

two women on a coffee date
Shutterstock

31 percent

6
"I must be in a museum because you're a work of art."

Man flirting with woman
Shutterstock

33 percent

To see if you're guilty of a certain dealbreaker, check out Half of Men Say They Would Break Up With a Woman Who Does This.

5
"Feel my shirt. What's it made of? Boyfriend material."

Young man and woman meeting in park
bokan/Shutterstock

33 percent

4
"There's something wrong with my phone. It doesn't have your number in it."

male holds up his smartphone while drinking a beer at a bar
Syda Productions / Shutterstock

35 percent

To see if you've ever had this common sex dream, check out 92 Percent of Men Have This One Sex Dream, Research Shows.

3
"Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?"

man says something that makes woman roll her eyes at bar
icoletaionescu / iStock

36 percent

2
"Are you from Tennessee? Cause you're the only ten I see."

young man flirting with blonde woman on bench
Motortion Films / Shutterstock

39 percent

1
"I got my library card and I'm checking you out."

young man in glasses taking book from library bookshelf in campus library while smiling at girl
Motortion Films / Shutterstock

45 percent

And to see which age you should draw the line at when it comes to dating, check out You Shouldn't Date Anyone This Much Younger Than You, Research Shows.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • william and kate board the royal train for dec. 2020 tour
    william and kate board the royal train for dec. 2020 tour
    Culture

    The Secret Details of William and Kate's Tour

    "This is a very personal mission."

  • girl reading book or dictionary, new words coined
    girl reading book or dictionary, new words coined
    Smarter Living

    The Surprising Origins of Words You Use All the Time

    The jaw-dropping history of words from avocado to walrus.

  • Woman about to pee
    Woman about to pee
    Health

    This Is the Color Your Urine Should Really Be

    It's probably not what you're thinking.

  • Logo of Samsung Galaxy at the top of building.
    Logo of Samsung Galaxy at the top of building.
    Smarter Living

    Samsung May Be Killing This Popular Phone

    Insiders say it's going to be discontinued in 2021.

  • older couple walking on the beach with their arms around each other
    older couple walking on the beach with their arms around each other
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Most Ageist State in the U.S.

    Is your home state a good place to grow old?

  • Doctor injecting vaccine to patient
    Doctor injecting vaccine to patient
    Health

    You Won't Be Able to Get Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Here

    These convenient locations just aren't equipped.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE