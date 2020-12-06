The Worst Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use, Survey Says

Pick-up lines hardly ever do the trick, but people still seem to cling to them as flirty openers to introduce themselves to the object of their desire. The truth is, very few pick-up lines are great, but some are especially horrible. And a recent survey endeavored to find out which pick-up line is the worst of the worst. To make sure you're not using it, read on, and for another awful phrase you shouldn't utter while dating, check out The Worst Thing You Could Say to Someone in Bed.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the dating app HUD, interviewed 2,000 Americans and 55 percent said that they think one-liners should be forbidden. "A pick-up line is nothing more than a flirtatious icebreaker designed to make the listener smile or laugh and take notice of you," says dating expert and author Kevin Darné. "What makes most pick-up lines cringey is they are often unimaginative, overused, and have a horrible delivery."

Relationship expert Beth Ribarsky, PhD, agrees that the best move is to steer clear of creepy pick-up lines and opt for a more original approach next time you're trying to start a conversation with someone you're interested in. According to Ribarsky, the only way cheesy one-liners work is "if they are delivered in a way that makes it very clear that you are making a joke."

But some one-liners should never be used, according to the new OnePoll and HUD survey. Here are the most cringeworthy pick-up lines of all, according to the survey's respondents, and for the one conversation starter you should lean on, check out The One Pick-Up Line That Works Every Time, Research Shows.

10 "Are you a magician? Cause when I look at you, everything disappears."

20 percent

9 "My name is Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?"

30 percent

8 "Are you a time traveler? Cause I can see you in my future."

30 percent

7 "You must be tired cause you were running in my mind all night."

31 percent

6 "I must be in a museum because you're a work of art."

33 percent

5 "Feel my shirt. What's it made of? Boyfriend material."

33 percent

4 "There's something wrong with my phone. It doesn't have your number in it."

35 percent

3 "Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?"

36 percent

2 "Are you from Tennessee? Cause you're the only ten I see."

39 percent

1 "I got my library card and I'm checking you out."

45 percent

