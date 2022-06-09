We hate to see our favorite stores close, but when they do, we at least hope for some notice. When a store shuts down without warning—and without one last sale—it's both surprising and frustrating, especially if it's somewhere you frequented. A surprise closure just occurred for one beloved chain, leaving shoppers in the dark as to what really happened. Read on to find out which store shut its doors, and what local residents believe is behind the abrupt closure.

Many different chains have shuttered locations this year.

In May, the regional grocer Sprouts Farmers Market announced it would be closing stores in California and Colorado on June 3. While the grocer did not cite specific reasons for the closures, it may have been prompted by increasing rents and nearby competitive markets like Whole Foods, as reported by The Mercury News.

But Whole Foods isn't immune to closures either, as Bloomberg reported that six of these grocery stores would be closing in May. The Amazon-owned supermarket chain shuttered locations in Alabama, California, Massachusetts, and Illinois, according to the outlet. And while both of these retailers gave shoppers a heads up that they would no longer be in operation, one store in Washington, D.C., did not do the same.

This convenience store closed a location unexpectedly.

Those who rely on Wawa in the Washington, D.C., Metro Area may be surprised to learn that one location closed seemingly out of the blue.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to reporting by ABC 7News, a sign with a June 6 closing date appeared in the Wawa that sits next door to the Columbia Heights Metro station. Some customers didn't realize the location was closed on June 6 until they pulled on locked doors, the outlet reported.

Wawa issued a statement addressing the closure, but there might be more to the story.

Wawa stores have a dedicated customer base, making the impromptu closure that much more inconvenient. These stores sell general convenience store items, made-to-order and ready-to-go food, and often gas. Most famed for their hoagies—a sandwich similar to a sub—the company currently operates in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C., and actually has plans to open 54 new stores in 2022, according to a company press release.

Wawa did issue a statement about the recent closure, as reported by ABC 7News. "After careful evaluation, our store at 1400 Irving St., NW, DC has closed as of Monday, June 6," the chain said. "All associates have been transferred to nearby locations we operate in the city. We appreciate the support of the community over the past few years and hope to continue to serve them in other locations or through our convenience services including catering and delivery."

However, customers report that at this location, there were additional issues related to the neighborhood.

Customers said there were incidents of both violence and shoplifting.

Shoppers and residents in the area spoke with ABC 7News about the store, which has previously been linked to violent incidents. "I live a few blocks from here and unfortunately at any time, something could happen," Terry Lynch, a nearby resident, told the outlet. "You just don't know."

"The windows of this store were shot in January," he added. "Somebody [outside] was shooting at somebody. I'm afraid for my wife and daughters to come through here, because anything could happen, unfortunately, at any time."

Using the Nextdoor app, Lynch posted news of the closing, with others commenting about apparent shoplifting. ABC 7News also spoke to the landlord for the property where Wawa was located, Chris Donatelli, who told the outlet that "they were leaving because of problems in the neighborhood."

According to Donatelli, Wawa had a 15-year lease at the property, but only occupied it for four. They will be paying rent for the next 11 years or until they find another tenant to take over the lease.

