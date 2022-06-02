With the rise of online shopping, it's not exactly shocking when brick-and-mortar locations announce they're shutting their doors. Even massive retailers like Walmart and Rite Aid have announced closures across the U.S. recently, proving that no business is immune to ongoing shifts in consumer trends and challenges brought on by the pandemic. Now, two more popular chains have announced closures this month. Read on to find out which locations will be turning customers away, starting June 15.

Other store closures have recently made headlines.

Despite the convenience of Amazon Prime and other online retailers, when you need something immediately, you're better off visiting a local store. When locations close in your neighborhood, it can be both frustrating and inconvenient.

Unfortunately, the two most recent closures are not the only to be announced in recent months, with retailers like Barnes & Noble, Whole Foods, and Sprouts grocery stores also shutting down certain locations for good. The new June closures will affect shoppers in two different U.S. states—one on the West Coast and one on the East.

Rite Aid isn't the only popular pharmacy closing locations.

If you fill your prescriptions at a CVS Pharmacy in Berkeley, California, you may need to prepare for an upcoming change. According to reporting by Berkeleyside, a CVS Pharmacy located at 2300 Shattuck Avenue at Bancroft Way will be closing on June 15.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Monica Prinzing, a spokesperson for CVS, told Berkeleyside the decision to close the downtown Berkeley location was "difficult."

"All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 2655 Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to service," Prinzing told the outlet. "All store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations."

In addition to the Telegraph location, there are three other CVS stores in the Berkeley area that are still open, Prinzing added.

A dollar store location will be closing two days later.

On the other side of the country, another closure was recently announced, this time for a Family Dollar location. The store on 933 U.S. 70 in James City, North Carolina, will be permanently closed as of June 17, the New Bern Sun Journal reported.

Shelves at the Family Dollar are already low in supply, the outlet reported, and everything that remains is 50 percent off. While local shoppers will no longer be able to take advantage of the James City location, situated in the Trent East Crossing Shopping Center, there are two remaining Family Dollars in New Bern, North Carolina, the Sun Journal said. The Family Dollar corporate office and the property management company for the James City location did not respond to calls from the outlet.

Additional closures are in motion for both retailers.

Both CVS and Family Dollar have made waves with closures this year, albeit for different reasons. CVS set closure plans in motion late last year, planning to begin shutting down locations in spring 2022. In a Nov. 2021 press release, the company announced intentions to "reduce store density in certain locations" by closing 300 locations annually over the next three years.

Family Dollar, however, has caused more of a stir. Earlier this month, the popular dollar store confirmed it would be shutting down a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas. The facility is set to close on July 17, according to a letter Family Dollar to West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon, The Hill reported.

While the letter cited the age of the building as the reason for shutting the doors, it does come after an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which identified over 1,000 dead rodents at the facility in Feb. 2022. The investigation prompted the closure of approximately 404 Family Dollar stores across the U.S. in order to facilitate a voluntary recall of products shipped from the facility.

Both the stores and the distribution center were reopened later in February, but Family Dollar is still dealing with the repercussions. The company is now facing a lawsuit filed by the state of Arkansas on April 28. According to the suit, which also named Family Dollar's parent company, Dollar Tree, the companies were aware of the infestation two years before the FDA's investigation and knowingly sold potentially contaminated products to customers.

