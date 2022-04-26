Whether you have a wide variety of products to cross off your shopping list or you're just looking to cash in on the company's "everyday low prices" motto, Walmart is the go-to store for many of us. And it certainly doesn't hurt that you'd be hard-pressed not to run across one of this retail giant's stores when shopping, as there are more than 5,000 Walmart locations spread across the country. But despite the company's large presence, not every Walmart is made to last forever.

Several Walmart stores in the U.S. are slated to close by the end of May, impacting a number of cities throughout the country. Based on various reports from regional newspapers, the company is shuttering certain "underperforming" locations as a result of both historic and current financial performance. But Walmart spokesman Brian Little recently told the Louisville Courier Journal that the upcoming closures are not part of a larger nationwide series of shutdowns.

"These are never easy decisions, but actively managing our portfolio is essential to maintaining a healthy business. This is done on a case-by-case basis and only after a careful and thorough review," Little told the newspaper on March 23. Of course, that doesn't mean your local Walmart is necessarily safe. Read on to find out which locations are being permanently shuttered over the next two months.

RELATED: Walmart Is Now Banned From Selling You This.

1 Louisville, Kentucky

Closing date: April 22ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Walmart recently turned the lights off at its store on Raggard Road in Louisville, Kentucky. According to the Louisville Courier Journal, this location was opened in March 2008 and employed just roughly over 300 associates upon its closing date 14 years later.

"In total, we serve customers at 102 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across Kentucky. We remain committed to the state," Little told the newspaper in March.

2 Forest Park, Ohio

Closing date: April 22

The Cincinnati Enquirer first reported in March that Walmart was planning to close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations in a month. The Walmart on Smiley Avenue in Forest Park, Ohio, was permanently shuttered on April 22 as well.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Forest Park location," the company said in a statement to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."

3 Bellevue, Washington

Closing date: April 22

At the beginning of April, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported that another Walmart closure was set for later in the month. According to the newspaper, the company also shuttered its store at the Marketplace at Factoria in Bellevue, Washington, on April 22. This location had only been around for 10 years, after it first opened in 2012.

RELATED: For more retail news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Guilford, Connecticut

Closing date: May 20

Walmart is set to shutter a location on Boston Post Road in Guilford, Connecticut, on May 20. The Town of Guilford revealed the news in an April 19 Facebook post, noting that the company said the closure is "mainly due to underperformance."

"In the coming weeks, the store will begin clearance sales to sell as much remaining merchandise as possible," the post read.

5 Mayfield Heights, Ohio

Closing date: May 20

The retail giant is planning to close a location on Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, on May 20, making it the second Ohio Walmart store getting the axe this spring—this time in the Cleveland area. At least one city official was surprised by the announcement, according to Cleveland.com. Mayor Anthony DiCicco said he isn't sure what meets the definition of an underperforming store for Walmart but said that the city's location is located in what he views as a robust shopping plaza.

"It's a phenomenal location that's for sure," DiCicco told the news outlet, noting that the plaza has easy highway access and high traffic. "It's a pretty prominent spot in our city, too."

RELATED: Ex-Walmart Employee Sends Warning to Shoppers.