Smarter Living

Victoria's Secret Is Getting Rid of This Permanently

This is the latest change in the company's new rebranding.

By Kali Coleman
July 19, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
July 19, 2021

Victoria's Secret has undergone major changes over the last few years, from ending its annual fashion show to stepping away from its iconic Angels. The company that was once known for lifting up an unattainable version of "sexiness" has also been criticized for its controversial involvement in misogyny, bullying, and harassment of employees, contractors, and models. In an effort to rebrand itself and make up for a significant loss in earnings, Victoria's Secret's changes have not stopped. The company just announced that it would be permanently getting rid of more of its iconic fixtures. Read on to find out about the latest change Victoria's Secret is making.

RELATED: The One Thing Every Major Department Store Has Now Permanently Banned.

Victoria's Secret is getting rid of racy images of Angels in stores.

Victoria's Secret Is Getting Rid of This In Stores Permanently
Shutterstock

Victoria's Secret stores are undergoing a complete makeover, which will be their first in more than 20 years. As part of the update, the company is taking down its trademark framed images of its former supermodels, the Victoria's Secret Angels, in lingerie. Raul Martinez, the company's new creative director, told The New York Post that these photos are being removed for a look that is "more inviting for women to enter." According to Martinez, about half of the retailer's 1,400 global stores have already started to swap out these photos for photos of women of all shapes and sizes, as well as full-bodied mannequins.

The company is also getting rid of its signature bubblegum pink decor.

NEW-YORK - MARCH 15, 2016: interior of Victoria's Secret store. Victoria's Secret is the largest American retailer of women's lingerie. The company sells lingerie, womenswear, and beauty products
Shutterstock

According to The New York Post, the makeover goes further than what models are on display in stores. Victoria's Secret locations will also no longer have boudoir decor, like the signature bubblegum pink velvet furniture. Instead, these items are being swapped out for toned-down white and black display tables and dressers. The news outlet says the retailer's newly revamped store at the Polaris Fashion Place shopping mall near its Columbus, Ohio, headquarters has even exchanged black lacquered walls for a softer pink shade, and increased the level of brightness with the store's lights.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

This is part of Victoria's Secret's larger revamp of its entire brand.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - AUGUST 04, 2015: airport of Prague interior. International airport of Prague is major airport of Czech Republic
Shutterstock

The stores' makeovers are just part of the company's larger rebranding. In 2019, Victoria's Secret announced that it would no longer be holding its annual fashion show—the first indication that the company was changing its marketing strategy. Then, in June 2021, its was announced that the Angels were being retired and replaced by The VS Collective, which is described as "an an ever-growing group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change." The new models include professional soccer player and LGBTQIA+ activist Megan Rapinoe, actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and plus-model and body advocate Paloma Elesser.

"We are moving from what men want to what women want; we are going from a look to a feeling, from excluding most women to including all women, from mostly unattainable to grounded in real life," CEO Martin Waters said during a recent earnings call, per The New York Post.

The company is still working with some of its former models, however.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Models walk the runway finale at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 13, 2013 in New York City.
Shutterstock

Victoria's Secret didn't push all of its supermodels out the door during its rebranding. "The word 'Angel' is retired, but that doesn't mean the women we worked with as Angels are retired," Martinez told The New York Post. "We did have conversations with the former Angels. It was an honest conversation."

Martinez declined to elaborate on the conversation. However, at least three of the former Angels continue to represent the brand: Taylor Hill, Grace Elisabeth, and Helena Christensen.

RELATED: Amazon Just Permanently Banned These 3 Popular Brands.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Female healthcare worker talking to doctor. Medical professionals are working during state of emergency. They are at hospital.
    Female healthcare worker talking to doctor. Medical professionals are working during state of emergency. They are at hospital.
    Health

    3 in 4 Severe Breakthrough Cases Share This

    Serious COVID after full vaccination can happen.

  • Silhouette of small dog breeds
    Silhouette of small dog breeds
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Least Popular Dog Breed in the U.S.

    These breeds are worst in show, a new survey reveals.

  • Amazon worker handling package in warehouse
    Amazon worker handling package in warehouse
    Smarter Living

    Amazon Is Getting Rid of This Soon

    The company will no longer offer this in August.

  • Woman shopping at Walmart
    Woman shopping at Walmart
    Health

    If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Now

    Don't let these popular purchases put your safety at risk.

  • Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin
    Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin
    Culture

    Paris Jackson Got Advice From Macaulay Culkin

    Her godfather gave her some professional guidance.

  • Megyn Kelly and Nomi Osaka
    Megyn Kelly and Nomi Osaka
    Culture

    See Why Megyn Kelly & Naomi Osaka Are Feuding

    The journalist and tennis star have been sparring.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group