This Silent Cancer Is Surging—And Certain Women Face the Greatest Risk

Earlier this year, we reported that breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and kidney cancer are all on the rise in the U.S. There’s also been a surge in cervical cancer rates, especially in women over the age of 65, who are also at increased risk of developing uterine cancer, according to a new study.

Uterine cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women, per the American Cancer Society. But what’s even more alarming is that incidence-caused mortality is also increasing. And certain women face a greater risk than others.

There are two types of uterine cancer: Endometrial cancer and uterine sarcoma.

Of the two cases, endometrial cancer is more common. It accounts for 95 percent of all uterine cancer diagnoses, according to Cleveland Clinic. Endometrial cancer attacks the reproductive system and occurs when there is a shift in cells in the inner lining of the uterus, causing mutated cells to “grow and multiply out of control.”

With uterine sarcoma, mutated cells develop in the muscle wall of the uterus. This type of uterine cancer is very rare.

Although endometrial cancer and uterine sarcoma develop in different areas of the uterus, they have the same risk factors: An imbalance between estrogen and progesterone hormones, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), estrogen replacement therapy (ERT), and early-onset menstruation. Others include obesity, a high-fat diet, age (over 50), and diabetes.

Uterine cancer symptoms include:

Vaginal bleeding between periods

Vaginal bleeding or spotting post-menopause

Lower abdominal pain or cramping in your pelvis

Thin white/clear vaginal discharge after menopause

Extremely prolonged, heavy, or frequent vaginal bleeding in those over 40

According to the National Cancer Institute, uterine cancer is most frequently diagnosed in women between the ages of 55 and 64, and it accounts for 3.4 percent of all new cancer cases in the U.S. Age-adjusted rates for new uterine cancer cases have been increasing on average 0.7 percent year-over-year since 2013. It’s estimated that 69,120 women will be diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2025.

Uterine cancer cases are on the rise, and Black women are considered high-risk.

A new research paper published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention predicts a “substantial rise” in uterine cancer cases and deaths in the U.S. through 2050. However, one group is at a disproportionate risk.

“Our model predicts that current trends in uterine cancer incidence and mortality will continue for the foreseeable future,” lead study author Jason D. Wright, the Sol Goldman Professor of Gynecologic Oncology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said in a news release. “From 2018 to 2050, we expect uterine cancer cases to rise by over 50 percent in Black women versus about 29 percent in white women.”

The research team designed a natural history model to project future rates of uterine cancer diagnoses and mortality. These predictions were influenced by age, type of uterine cancer, and race. “The model begins at 18 years of age and simulates Black and white patients, includes transition states for precursor lesions, and separately models endometrioid and nonendometrioid tumors,” per the study.

From 2020 to 2050, uterine cancer incidence is expected to increase as follows:

For white women: 74.2 cases per 100,000 vs. 57.7 cases per 100,000 in 2018

For Black women: 86.9 cases per 100,000 vs. 56.8 cases per 100,000 in 2018

Uterine cancer-caused mortality is expected to increase as follows:

For white women: 11.2 per 100,000 in 2050 vs. 6.1 per 100,000 in 2018

For Black women: 27.9 per 100,000 in 2050 vs. 14.1 per 100,000 in 2018

“White women will experience only a slight increase in nonendometrioid tumors, whereas the incidence of these tumors will increase substantially in Black women,” added the authors.

While uterine cancer incidence is surging in both groups, the authors noted that “Black women will experience a disproportionate increase in the disease.”

“Black women often face delays in diagnosis and are more likely to be diagnosed at later stages, when the cancer is more difficult to treat,” said Wright. “Black women are also more likely to have aggressive types of uterine cancer.”

High-risk individuals should start screening at age 55.

After performing a pelvic exam, a doctor may conduct a blood test, CT or MRI scan, or transvaginal ultrasound to confirm the presence of uterine cancer, per Cleveland Clinic. (It’s worth clarifying that a pap smear screens for cervical cancer, not uterine cancer.)

To remove the mutated cells, a surgeon will perform a hysterectomy. Depending on whether or not you’ve gone through menopause, the doctor may also remove the ovaries.

Currently, there is no screening tool for uterine cancer. That means most cases go undetected until symptoms become significant or persistent. Those who are considered high-risk are advised to speak with their doctor about regular preventative screening.

“Our simulation showed that screening with an effective test starting at age 55 would result in a significant reduction in uterine cancer cases, reinforcing the need to develop new screening and prevention methods,” said Wright.