All the Changes USPS Has Made to Your Mail This Year

Whether you're waiting for a check in the mail or need to ship a package across the country, there are certain standard services we've all come to expect from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). But the agency is hardly on solid footing, as it has been battling a number of challenges over the past few years, from staffing shortages to financial shortcomings. These problems have trickled down to customers, leading to a considerable amount of complaints about mailing delays and increased costs.

The situation has become so dire that President Joe Biden signed the Postal Service Reform Act on April 6, which will provide nearly $50 billion in relief to the USPS over the next 10 years as an attempt to help the agency get back on track. But even before this bill was signed, the Postal Service has been making a number of adjustments to its service to try to combat these ongoing issues. Read on to learn all the ways the USPS has already changed and is planning to change your mail service in the past year.

READ THIS NEXT: USPS Just Suspended This Service, Effective Immediately.

USPS slowed down mail deliveries in October.

If you've felt like some of your mail deliveries have gotten slower over the past few months, you're not imagining things. On Oct. 1, 2021, the Postal Service implemented "new service standards" for First Class Mail and Periodicals. "A service standard is the number of days between the acceptance and delivery of a piece of mail that the Postal Service considers to be timely delivery," the agency explained on its website.

In other words, the USPS has slowed down the timeframe in which it has to deliver some of your mail. The agency increased its time-in-transit standards by one or two days for First-Class Mail and Periodicals that are traveling longer distances. "The current service standards are challenging to meet reliably. Adjusting the service standards will provide customers with more stable and realistic expectations," the USPS said when it announced the change.

The agency added that as a result of these new standards, customers should adjust by mailing certain items earlier. "If it would take you more than a day to drive your mail to its destination, make sure to give your long-distance mail some extra time to travel with USPS," the Postal Service recommended.

READ THIS NEXT: USPS Is Now Warning Customers About This Major Mail Problem.

It also got rid of some of its shipping options at the beginning of 2022.

As soon as the new year rolled in, the USPS decided to pare down your shipping options. The agency first announced in August that it would be phasing out its Priority Mail Prepaid Flat Rate Stamped Envelope in 2022. "The envelope, which is only sold online … will remain available until January or while supplies last," the Postal Service said at the time.

By Jan. 12, the envelopes were no longer available to purchase on the USPS website, eSeller 365 reported. The agency said the decision to discontinue this shipping option was largely due to the fact that demand for the product had tanked. "The Postal Service is discontinuing the envelope because orders have steadily declined over the years, while production and fulfillment costs continued to rise," the USPS said.

The Postal Service implemented new shipping fees in April.

One of the most recent USPS changes has impacted the cost to ship certain certain packages. On April 3, the Postal Service introduced two new shipping surcharges: Nonstandard Fees and the Dimension Noncompliance Fee. According to the Federal Register, the new fees affect customers trying to ship certain domestic retail and commercial mail that fall into one of the following categories: Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, USPS Retail Ground, and Parcel Select.

With the Nonstandard Fee, the surcharge starts at $4 for any package longer than 22 inches but less than 30 inches. For packages over 30 inches in length, the fee goes up to $15. You will also have to pay an additional $15 if your package is greater than 2 cubic feet in volume. And the Dimensional Noncompliance Fee is targeted toward customers who try to get out of paying Nonstandard Fees. With this new fee, you will be charged $1.50 for packages that are greater than one cubic foot or longer than 22 inches if you did not provide dimensions or if they are incorrect, per the USPS.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The agency recently filed plans to raise other prices.

The Postal Service's plans to increase costs aren't stopping at just a few new fees, however. On April 6, the USPS filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), announcing plans to raise First-Class Mail prices by 6.5 percent. This hike includes increasing the cost of the First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 58 cents to 60 cents.

The proposed changes also include increasing the single-piece letter additional ounce price to 24 cents, the metered mail 1-ounce price to 57 cents, a postcard stamp price to 44 cents, and the price of one-ounce letters mailed to other countries to $1.40 cents. All of the new costs will go into effect on July 10 "if favorably reviewed by the PRC," the USPS said.

When asked during an interview about the reasoning behind the proposed price increase, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said, "Because we need money," Reuters reported.

USPS is planning to slow down deliveries again in May.

But before the new price hikes take effect, the USPS is planning to slow down the delivery time for even more mail. On April 18, the Postal Service announced that it would be extending the delivery timeframe for almost one-third of its small, lightweight packages. According to the agency, new service standards will go into effect on May 1 for its First-Class Packages and with this change, the transport time for 32 precent of First-Class Packages "will increase by one or two days."

"Modifying these service standards will allow for additional transport time for long-distance package deliveries and increased network efficiencies," the USPS said.

On the flip side, the service standard for 64 percent of package volume will remain unchanged, while 4 percent of its First-Class Package Service volume will actually get a shorter transport time of two days instead of three days. The agency is also getting rid of an extra delivery day for Priority Mail ground deliveries, which was put in place in April 2020 as a way to give the USPS extra time for deliveries in light of global supply chain issues and employee availability amid the COVID pandemic.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Get an Email From the USPS With These 3 Words, Don't Click on It.