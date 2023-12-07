Smarter Living

10 U.S. States With the Deadliest Winter Roads, New Data Shows

Be careful when driving this season if you live in one of these places.

By Courtney Shapiro
December 7, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Courtney Shapiro
December 7, 2023

We all know that winter's freezing temperatures and increased precipitation can make getting behind the wheel extra dangerous. That's why personal injury attorneys Richmond Vona studied the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which locations had the most fatal vehicle crashes during snow and sleet. Their recently released research breaks down the 10 U.S. states with the deadliest winter roads. "Poor weather is present in one in ten fatal crashes across the U.S., bumping up annual figures by thousands each year," the report notes. Keep reading to see which states made the list.

RELATED: The 10 Worst Cities to Drive In, New Research Shows—And NYC Is Not #1.

10
Kansas

Kansas state building covered in snow
Shutterstock

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 3.7

If you live in Topeka or Kansas City, you'll feel the winter chill. But the whole state experiences heightened precipitation like snowfall and freezing rain, so it's not surprising to see it in the top 10.

9
Maine

Portland, Maine White Christmas in America
Shutterstock

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 4

Maine's fatality rate in the snow is the highest on the East Coast. Data finds that snow is Maine's most dangerous severe weather condition, with rain being the second most dangerous and wind third.

8
Nebraska

cityscape photo of downtown Omaha, Nebraska
iStock

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 4.6

As a Great Plains state, Nebraska also deals with its fair share of winter weather, placing it eighth on the list.

RELATED: The Safest City in Every State, New Data Shows.

7
Minnesota

Minneapolis Minnesota in the winter
Shutterstock

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 4.9

Minnesota gets its fair share of blizzards, high winds, hail, and rain, causing enough fatal crashes to place them in the top 10.

6
Vermont

stowe vermont winter
Don Landwehrle / Shutterstock

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 5.17

Vermont is a relatively safe state, however, data shows that its percentage of fatal crashes in the snow is 5.17.

5
North Dakota

cityscape photo of shop, railroad track, and train in downtown Fargo, North Dakota in the snow
Shutterstock

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 5.2

North Dakota is a state with natural beauty and exciting sights, but winter weather can pose a lot of safety concerns. It's the first of four Midwest states to rank in the top 10.

RELATED: 10 States With the Cleanest Tap Water, New Data Shows.

4
Montana

Snow-covered cabins and mountains at Montana's Big Sky Resort.
christiannafzger / iStock

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 5.8

From the Rocky Mountains to Glacier National Park, Montana certainly has outdoor sights and activities to spare. But it might be best to try some indoor excursions during the winter since 5.8 percent of their fatal crashes were caused by the snow.

3
South Dakota

cityscape photo of downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Shutterstock

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 6.1

Home to Mount Rushmore and a variety of other national forests and parks, South Dakota can't be missed. But data shows that this cold state also deals with some of the deadliest winter roads.

RELATED: The 10 Riskiest U.S. Cities for Natural Disasters, New Research Shows.

2
Wyoming

Jackson Hole Wyoming
WitGorski/Shutterstock

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 11

Like Vermont, Wyoming is a generally safe state, except when it comes to driving in the snow. They took second place with fatal crashes jumping to 11 percent.

1
Alaska

City view of Sitka, Alaska with mountains in the background.
Shutterstock

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 19

With its cold temperatures and heavy precipitation, Alaska has no shortage of winter weather. Ultimately, Alaska topped the list as the state with the deadliest roads in the winter, as their percentage of fatal crashes in the snow is 19.

For more state facts delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Courtney Shapiro
Courtney Shapiro is an Associate Editor at Best Life. Before joining the Best Life team, she had editorial internships with BizBash and Anton Media Group. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • A close up of someone filling out their 1040 tax form while using a calculator
    A close up of someone filling out their 1040 tax form while using a calculator
    Smarter Living

    IRS Urges "Extreme Caution" Claiming Tax Credits

    Here's what you should avoid this year.

  • cvs store in the snow
    cvs store in the snow
    Smarter Living

    10 Popular Stores Open on Christmas This Year

    Head here in a pinch.

  • sick older dog on a blanket
    sick older dog on a blanket
    Smarter Living

    Early Warning Signs of Mystery Dog Illness

    It's been detected in multiple states.

  • Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko at Jennie Garth's 40th Birthday Celebration in 2012
    Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko at Jennie Garth's 40th Birthday Celebration in 2012
    Entertainment

    Shannen Doherty Talks Husband's Alleged Affair

    She found out right before cancer surgery.

  • Tim Allen and Casey Wilson in "The Santa Clauses"
    Tim Allen and Casey Wilson in "The Santa Clauses"
    Entertainment

    Co-Star Calls Out Tim Allen for Bad Behavior

    Casey Wilson says working with him was the "worst."

  • A woman shopping for produce using a hand basket in the grocery store
    A woman shopping for produce using a hand basket in the grocery store
    Wellness

    Salmonella Outbreak Spreading in 34 States

    These are the possible symptoms to look out for.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.