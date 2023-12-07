10 U.S. States With the Deadliest Winter Roads, New Data Shows

We all know that winter's freezing temperatures and increased precipitation can make getting behind the wheel extra dangerous. That's why personal injury attorneys Richmond Vona studied the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which locations had the most fatal vehicle crashes during snow and sleet. Their recently released research breaks down the 10 U.S. states with the deadliest winter roads. "Poor weather is present in one in ten fatal crashes across the U.S., bumping up annual figures by thousands each year," the report notes. Keep reading to see which states made the list.

10 Kansas

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 3.7

If you live in Topeka or Kansas City, you'll feel the winter chill. But the whole state experiences heightened precipitation like snowfall and freezing rain, so it's not surprising to see it in the top 10.

9 Maine

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 4

Maine's fatality rate in the snow is the highest on the East Coast. Data finds that snow is Maine's most dangerous severe weather condition, with rain being the second most dangerous and wind third.

8 Nebraska

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 4.6

As a Great Plains state, Nebraska also deals with its fair share of winter weather, placing it eighth on the list.

7 Minnesota

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 4.9

Minnesota gets its fair share of blizzards, high winds, hail, and rain, causing enough fatal crashes to place them in the top 10.

6 Vermont

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 5.17

Vermont is a relatively safe state, however, data shows that its percentage of fatal crashes in the snow is 5.17.

5 North Dakota

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 5.2

North Dakota is a state with natural beauty and exciting sights, but winter weather can pose a lot of safety concerns. It's the first of four Midwest states to rank in the top 10.

4 Montana

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 5.8ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

From the Rocky Mountains to Glacier National Park, Montana certainly has outdoor sights and activities to spare. But it might be best to try some indoor excursions during the winter since 5.8 percent of their fatal crashes were caused by the snow.

3 South Dakota

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 6.1

Home to Mount Rushmore and a variety of other national forests and parks, South Dakota can't be missed. But data shows that this cold state also deals with some of the deadliest winter roads.

2 Wyoming

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 11

Like Vermont, Wyoming is a generally safe state, except when it comes to driving in the snow. They took second place with fatal crashes jumping to 11 percent.

1 Alaska

Percentage of fatal crashes in the snow: 19

With its cold temperatures and heavy precipitation, Alaska has no shortage of winter weather. Ultimately, Alaska topped the list as the state with the deadliest roads in the winter, as their percentage of fatal crashes in the snow is 19.

