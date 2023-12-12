Top 10 Most Instagrammable Ice Skating Rinks in the World, New Data Shows

Whether you're going on a romantic date or planning a fun get-together with friends, ice skating is the perfect activity to ring in the winter season. It's also a good choice if you're hoping to get that perfect snapshot for social media. However, some rinks may be more photo-worthy than others. That's why the team at Spin Genie compiled a list of the 10 most Instagrammable ice skating rinks in the world. Keep reading to see which scenic skating spots made the cut.

10 Lasker Rink, New York

Number of Instagram Posts: 2,007

Lasker Rink, the first of two rinks in Central Park, is located in the Harlem neighborhood and offers a less crowded skating experience than other rinks in New York City.

Note that Lasker Rink is currently under redevelopment and will be open again in mid-2024.

9 The Rink at Rockefeller Center, New York

Number of Instagram Posts: 2,321

While the rink at Rockefeller Center is on the smaller side, it's still one of the most photographed winter attractions in New York City thanks to its location next to the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

8 Grand Palais des Glaces, Paris, France

Number of Instagram Posts: 2,661

Grand Palais des Glaces in Paris turns the Grand Palais, a popular historic site and museum complex, into an Insta-worthy ice-skating rink during the winter. The Beaux Arts-style architecture of the building, with its huge conservatory-like glass roof and large stone columns, is especially photo-friendly.

7 City Park Ice Rink, Budapest, Hungary

Number of Instagram Posts: 2,827ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

City Park Ice Rink is one of the oldest and largest ice rinks in Europe. Visitors can enjoy the backdrop of Vajdahunyad Castle while they're skating.

6 Skate at Somerset House, London, United Kingdom

Number of Instagram Posts: 3,188

Somerset House is a Neoclassical art gallery overlooking the Thames River in London. Come the winter, its Edmond J. Safra Fountain Court gets transformed into a winter oasis where locals and visitors alike can skate amidst the festive holiday decorations.

5 Ice* Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Number of Instagram Posts: 8,166

Rounding out the top five most Instagrammable ice rinks is Ice* Amsterdam. The rink is located in the Museumplein, a public space that's surrounded by three of the country's major museums, housed in gorgeous, historic buildings.

4 Rideau Canal Skateway, Ottawa, Canada

Number of Instagram Posts: 8,677

Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway is the world's largest naturally frozen ice skating rink. This UNESCO World Heritage site stretches almost five miles and takes skaters past the historic sites of Canada's capital.

3 Wienereistraum, Vienna, Austria

Number of Instagram Posts: 9,565

Vienna, Austria is known for its winter events and culture, so it's not surprising that Wienereistraum is one of the most Instagrammable ice rinks. With castle-like buildings surrounding the rink, it feels like a true winter wonderland.

2 Wollman Rink, New York

Number of Instagram Posts: 19,974

From the city skyline to pretty views of the park, Central Park's Wollman Rink offers a highly photogenic (and quintessentially New York!) experience.

1 Red Square Rink, Moscow, Russia

Number of Instagram Posts: 111,962

It's not surprising that Red Square Rink in Moscow is the most Instagrammable ice rink. It's located at GUM, the country's historic shopping arcade that is home to famous buildings including St. Basil's Cathedral, Lenin's Mausoleum, and many others. It has also been a UNESCO World Heritage for over two decades.

