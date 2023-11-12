The 10 Most Instagrammable Golf Courses in the U.S., New Research Shows

People who love the game of golf often love more than just the sport itself. The atmosphere on the green, often a picturesque scene of grand natural beauty, adds to the allure. However, not all golf courses are created equally when it comes time for their close-up. That's why Betway Sport recently analyzed the popularity of America's top golf clubs based on the number of Instagram hashtags they've received. They've listed the top 10 most picture-perfect sites for your next golfing getaway, ranked in order of their social media sway.

RELATED: 10 Most Affordable Golf Towns in the U.S.

10 Winged Foot: Mamaroneck, New York

If Instagram mentions are any measure, New York is a surprisingly popular destination for golfing. In fact, nine courses in the state made the list of the top 50 most picturesque golf courses in the nation. Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck was the most popular Empire State golf green with 2,243 hashtag mentions.

9 Fox Chapel: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania was home to three golf courses ranked in the top 10, and five courses ranked in the top 50 for Instagrammability. In particular, Fox Chapel Golf Club, located in Pittsburgh, received 2,270 social media mentions—making it the ninth most popular for this fall. According to Golf Digest, this private club is one of the best in the nation, excelling in layout variety, shot options, character, fun, and challenge.

RELATED: The 10 Best Lake Towns in the U.S.

8 Merion: Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania is often ranked among the top 10 golf courses in the U.S., making it a popular location for lovers of the game. In fact, in 2015, it was ranked fifth in the nation by Golf Digest's annual list of "America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses," and has hosted five U.S. Open tournaments (surpassed only by Pebble Beach, which has hosted six). The popular course received 2,551 Instagram hashtags, making it one of the most desirable destinations for this fall.

7 Congaree: Ridgeland, South Carolina

According to Betway's analysis, 2,590 people mentioned Congaree Golf Club on Instagram—in no small part thanks to its historic architecture and quintessentially Southern landscaping, complete with live oaks draped in Spanish moss. However, visitors may also be drawn to its unique mission: created by the Congaree Foundation, the club strives to impact the lives of young people through educational and vocational opportunities presented by the game of golf.

RELATED: The Most Walkable U.S. Cities in America for Seniors.

6 Aronimink: Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

Located just outside of Philadelphia, Aronimink Golf Club was ranked the sixth most Instagrammable course, with 2,660 hashtags. The club is likely to climb in popularity in the upcoming years since it has been selected to host the 2026 PGA Championship. This "will coincide with the United States semiquincentennial celebration, and marks the 250th anniversary of America's founding in 1776 in Philadelphia," the club site says.

5 Bandon Dunes: Bandon, Oregon

Bandon Dunes in Bandon, Oregon, describes its six courses as being "conceived in harmony with the natural environment," and set against the "grandeur of Oregon's rugged coast." The wild waters and craggy dunes conjure a moody atmosphere that reminds players of the sport's ancient roots in Scotland—which may explain why 5,747 people have posted their striking, mid-game views on Instagram.

RELATED: 12 Best Cities in the U.S. for Outdoor Adventures.

4 Pinehurst: Pinehurst, North Carolina

Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina came in fourth with 6,279 hashtags. This is likely because of its impressive size: The famed resort runs nine 18-hole golf courses as well as one 9-hole short course. Known as "the cradle of American golf," these courses have together hosted three U.S. Open Championships, one U.S. Women's Open, three U.S. Amateur Championships, one PGA Championship, and the Ryder Cup.

3 Pebble Beach: Del Monte Forest, California

It's no wonder that Pebble Beach Golf Links in Del Monte Forest, California has garnered 15,355 hashtag mentions on Instagram. Rated the number one public golf course in America, the course offers a sweeping coastal view that's served as a backdrop for more U.S. Open tournaments than any other course over the last 50 years.

RELATED: The 10 Most Naturally Beautiful States in the U.S., New Data Shows.

2 Augusta National: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta Country Club came in second on the list of most Instagrammed golf courses with 19,041 hashtags making its mention. Since 1934, the course has famously hosted the Masters Tournament, one of the four men's major golf championships in professional golf. On top of its rich history, visitors may find the grounds especially picturesque thanks to its expert landscaping, which features vibrant azaleas and elegant dogwood trees.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

1 Riviera: Los Angeles

Taking first place in the social media showdown is The Riviera Country Club, located in sunny Los Angeles. This popular destination, nestled in the beautiful Pacific Palisades, boasted 32,315 Instagram hashtags from visitors of its rolling greens and Spanish colonial architecture. You can expect even more exposure for this club in the coming years; founded in 1926, the course now hosts the Genesis Invitational and is poised to host the 2028 Olympics golf tournament.

For more travel news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.