8 Things to Never Buy at Costco

The thrill of pushing an extra-large cart through jam-packed aisles filled with everything you could ever want, flashing your Costco card, and scoring mega savings is real. Savvy consumers can rack up significant savings by shopping at the warehouse giant, and while Americans love the retailer, not everything at Costco is a great deal. There are plenty of items that you're better off buying at your local grocery store. No matter how much you love the undisputed bargains at Costco, not everything lasts forever and is meant to be bought in bulk. Here are eight things to skip on your net shopping trip, according to experts Best Life spoke with.

1 Over-the-Counter Meds (OTC)

OTCs are not prescription drugs and are only taken when needed, so when you buy in bulk, there's a good chance the meds will expire and go to waste.

"You're better off buying smaller quantities and sticking with store brands to save up to 30%," says Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert. "The FDA requires that generic and store brands work just as effectively and safely as name-brand meds so that you won't be sacrificing quality either."

2 Books

Support a local bookstore, or buy online and skip the book section at Costco.

"Costco's book selection is a siren song for avid readers, promising bestsellers at bargain prices," Chris Yang, personal finance consultant and co-founder of Coins Value, says. "But don't be fooled – these 'deals' often pale compared to the discounts you can find elsewhere. Your wallet and your bookshelf will thank you for shopping smarter."

Yang recalls his own experience of buying books at Costco and shares, "I found the same titles at my local bookstore's clearance sale for almost half the price. This taught me a valuable lesson about impulse buying at warehouse clubs."

3 Don't Buy on a Whim

Besides groceries and basic necessities, Costco has anything your heart desires, but that doesn't mean you should buy it.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I spent many years eyeing a specific Patagonia fleece," Allie Echeverria, MS, RD, LD, and modern home economics expert, says. "I really wanted it. Then I saw a fleece made by a different company for a great price at Costco. I impulse purchased the alternative option because it was there right in front of me, but I had buy's remorse when I got home. It wasn't the specific item I actually wanted."

She explains, "If you want a specific vacuum cleaner, hair dryer, grill, or whatever it is, it is okay to purchase the more expensive option if it's what you want."

4 Produce

The crispy and colorful variety of fruits and vegetables in the fresh produce section at Costco looks delicious at the moment, but be realistic. Unless you have a specific use, a 10-pound sack of apples probably isn't the best idea.

"Stick with just one bulk bag of your family's favorite fruit and then buy the rest in smaller quantities as needed to avoid food waste," Andrea Woroch, Money-Saving Expert, says. "The only time it makes sense to buy multiple large containers of fruits and veggies is if you are planning a party!"

5 Bread

Unless you eat multiple pieces of bread daily, a single load from somewhere other than Costco makes more sense.

"When buying bread in bulk, like a large package of croissants or two loaves, beware that it, too, can go bad if you don't eat it within a certain time frame," Woroch says. "You can often find bread deals at your local grocery store by searching for 50% off day-old bread from the bakery section and rotating sales on loaves."

6 Perishables

Costco is a cost-effective way to buy groceries for a family or when hosting a party. However, for a single-person household, being mindful of buying perishables in bulk will help manage waste financially and food-wise.

"I live alone and buy 90% of my groceries from Costco," Echeverria explains. "I make it work by buying bulk items that come in smaller portions. I don't like chicken salad enough to use a 2 lb 8 oz tub before it goes rancid, but I do eat enough chicken to purchase the 6-lb package of chicken breasts, which has two breasts per pouch."

Of course, you can always freeze chicken or other meats and fish until you're ready to use. Echeverria recommends "cutting along the dotted line and freezing the pouches until you are ready to use them."

7 Prepared Foods You've Never Tried

If you're not at Costco during samples and cannot try a product ahead of time, Woroch recommends skipping it. "If you don't like the taste, you're stuck with it. Though you can likely return it, if Costco isn't close by, you have to ask if you're really going to go out of your way to bring it back."

8 Fruit Salad

Fruit is always a healthy, tasty snack, but buying more than you can eat is careless. "Unless you're prepping for a party, chances are some of the oversized fruit bowls will spoil," Woroch says. "Fruit tends to get soggy sitting in fruit juices for a long time. Purchase whole fruits from your local grocery store and make your own fruit salad to save instead!"