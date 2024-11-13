7 Things Cats Do That Only Owners Understand

Americans really do love their animals: 66% of households have at least one pet, according to Forbes Advisor , and spent a whopping $136.8 billion on their furry, fishy, and feathery friends in 2022 alone. While 65.1 million U.S. households have a dog, 46.5 million households in the United States have at least one cat, making it the second most popular pet in the country. Here are 7 things cats do that only cat-lovers truly understand.

1. Cats Love Playtime Shutterstock Cats may seem aloof and independent, but they thrive with regular human playtime. “Playtime may seem as if it’s something cats will naturally do on their own, but it’s important for YOU to participate in the sessions for it to be a truly beneficial behavior tool,” certified Cat Behavior Consultant Pam Johnson-Bennett tells Arm & Hammer . “Engage in at least two interactive play sessions each day with your cat. Use a toy based on a fishing pole design so you can control the movements. Move the toy like prey to trigger a natural response from your cat.”

2. Cats Need Their Teeth Brushed Shutterstock Cats can get dental disease, and need their teeth brushed. "One of the most common diseases in cats is dental disease,” Amanda Landis-Hanna, a veterinarian with PetSmart Charities, tells Business Insider . “Most cats over the age of three have gingivitis or periodontal disease and can benefit from regular oral health care.”

3. They Need a Hiding Spot Shutterstock Some cats feel safe and loved when they have a hiding space to retreat to. “Hiding is a valuable coping mechanism and can allow a fearful cat to feel more in control in a new or unsure environment,” Johnson-Bennett says. “Hiding gives the cat the chance to calm down and interact at a comfortable pace. To help timid or fearful cats feel more comfortable, make sure you have provided adequate hiding options in each room where your cat spends time. When cats feel they have more hiding options, they may venture out from under the bed or from the back of a closet.”

4. Showing Love With Headbutts Shutterstock Cats love to show kinship with headbutts. “When your cat bop, bop, bops you with their head, they’re saying, ‘I love you!’ They’re also letting everyone know that you belong to them,” says Wendy Hauser, DVM , via ASPCA Pet Insurance. “Cats have pheromones in their cheek areas that mark you as their possession. But don’t worry if your cat doesn’t headbutt you. There are lots of other ways cats show their love.” RELATED: 9 Ways to Save Money on Pet Care.

5. Unwanted Gifts Shutterstock Cats have no idea you really don’t want that dead mouse on your bed. “Cats are infamous for leaving us unwanted gifts, such as dead mice or birds,” Hauser says. “This is actually their way of thanking us for all we do for them. While you should feel honored your cat wanted to share their spoils with you, you should avoid making a big deal about it. Don’t scold your cat for this normal behavior and certainly don’t praise them or you could end up with more gifts.”

6. They Don’t Want Belly Rubs Shutterstock Obviously not all cats are the same, but because a cat rolls on their back it doesn’t necessarily mean they want a belly rub. “This is a behavior cat parents misunderstand because they connect how often dogs display this behavior to request a good belly scratch,” Johnson-Bennett says. You might find yourself on the receiving end of a sharp scratch if you try it!