7 Best Target Accessories to Grab Before the Fall Sale Ends

The end of summer always has me in the mood for a wardrobe refresh. But this year, I’m trying to keep myself in check since I have more chunky sweaters and pairs of jeans than I know what to do with. What I don’t have are all the accessories to complete my autumn-chic outfits. Thankfully, Target is running a sale for Circle members through Saturday, where select fall accessories (as well as select fall clothing and shoes) are 20 percent off. Here’s what’s already in my cart.

1 Puffer Crossbody Handbag

For the past few years, every store out there catering to millennial shoppers has duped Free People’s $78 Quilted Carryall Bag. The lightweight, slouchy bag comes in more than 20 colors and is perfect for the gym or even a short overnight trip.

Naturally, Target has its own version—the Puffer Hobo Shoulder Bag from the brand Wild Fable. It doesn’t come in quite as many colors, but it’s only $25, currently on sale for $20.

However, what’s really caught my eye this year is Target’s smaller, Puffer Crossbody Handbag, which is currently on sale for just $16, down from $20. As someone with narrow shoulders, I prefer a bag that won’t constantly be sliding down my arms. This is just as lightweight, cute, and versatile as the larger version, but may be better suited for day-to-day use. Plus, it’s nearly $40 cheaper than the Free People version.

2 Gameday Social Club Baseball Cap

When it comes to football season, I’m usually just there for the food and friends. So, this Gameday Social Club Baseball Hat couldn’t be more perfect for my fall wardrobe. Plus, it’s on sale for just $12. (The Go Sports cap is also quite cute.)

3 Soft Shoulder Bag

For less casual occasions, this faux-suede Soft Shoulder Bag is so chic—and has so much room for all the odds and ends I’ll inevitably throw in it. Available in brown or tan, or black faux-leather, it’s currently on sale for $28.

4 Small Hoop Earring Set

When it comes to jewelry, I’m team gold all the way. And I’ve recently gotten into the trend of stacking little hoops in my double ear piercings. This Small Hoop Earring Set is only $6.39 right now, but it looks so much more expensive.

5 Reversible Wide Suede Round Center Buckle Belt

A lot of my sweaters are beige, off-white, black, and green (my capsule wardrobe color palette), and this camel-colored Wide Suede Belt will go perfectly with all of them. The oversized gold buckle makes a subtle statement, and, even better, the belt is reversible (the other side is a matte off-white). Oh, and it’s on sale for just $16.

6 10-Piece Bangle Bracelet Set

How cute would this stack of bangles look with a simple black sweater and great-fitting jeans? They can add a little oomph to a casual outfit, or give you that bit of glitz for a night out. The 10-Piece Bangle Bracelet Set is on sale for $10.39.

7 Woven Crossbody Clutch

Speaking of a night out, this Woven Crossbody Clutch is big enough to fit my phone, wallet, lipstick, and tissues (I never go anywhere without a mini pack of ’em!), but small and dressy enough to work for a nice dinner date or even a fall wedding. And at $24, you might consider getting the black and the cream (and having all your seasons covered).