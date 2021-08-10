This Is the State Where You Pay the Most for Gas, According to Data
This state's drivers are paying the most at the pump, AAA data shows.
If you've noticed that you're paying more at the pump than usual, you're not alone—gas prices have skyrocketed in recent months thanks to a short supply and an increasingly high demand. In fact, according to the latest AAA data, as of Aug. 9, the average price of gasoline in the U.S. is $3.19 per gallon. That's more than a dollar over the national average at this time last year. With that in mind, we wanted to see which state has the most expensive gas in the U.S. Using the AAA data as of Aug. 9, we've ranked all 50 states by the average cost per gallon of regular grade fuel.
The prices are displayed as you would see at the pump with three decimal points after the dollar amount, since even fractions of a cent play a factor in where drivers choose to fuel up. Read on to discover which state has the most expensive gas in the country and how much a gallon costs where you live.
RELATED: This Is the Most Expensive State in America, According to Data.
50
Mississippi
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.790
49
Louisiana
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.820
48
Texas
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.840
RELATED: This Is the Most Expensive Suburb in Your State, Data Shows.
47
Alabama
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.847
46
Missouri
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.868
45
Arkansas
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.879
44
South Carolina
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.886
43
Oklahoma
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.887
42
Tennessee
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.890
41
Kansas
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.927
40
North Carolina
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.933
39
Kentucky
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.969
38
Georgia
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.970
37
Virginia
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.982
36
Iowa
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.993
35
New Hampshire
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.001
34
Delaware
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.015
33
Nebraska
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.015
32
Florida
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.020
RELATED: This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S., According to Data.
31
Minnesota
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.030
30
West Virginia
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.030
29
Wisconsin
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.033
28
Massachusetts
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.046
27
Ohio
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.061
26
Rhode Island
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.063
25
Maryland
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.071
24
New Mexico
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.097
23
Vermont
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.099
22
Maine
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.120
21
Arizona
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.125
20
North Dakota
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.128
19
Indiana
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.129
18
Connecticut
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.176
17
South Dakota
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.177
16
New Jersey
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.202
15
New York
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.224
14
Montana
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.281
13
Pennsylvania
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.281
12
Michigan
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.289
And for more interesting facts and state rankings sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
11
Illinois
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.406
10
Wyoming
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.570
9
Colorado
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.637
8
Alaska
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.664
7
Oregon
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.757
6
Idaho
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.809
5
Utah
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.871
4
Washington
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.872
3
Nevada
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $4.048
2
Hawaii
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $4.082
1
California
Regular grade gas price per gallon: $4.391
RELATED: This Is the Deadliest Highway in Your State, Data Shows.