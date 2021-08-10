Smarter Living

This Is the State Where You Pay the Most for Gas, According to Data

This state's drivers are paying the most at the pump, AAA data shows.

August 10, 2021
If you've noticed that you're paying more at the pump than usual, you're not alone—gas prices have skyrocketed in recent months thanks to a short supply and an increasingly high demand. In fact, according to the latest AAA data, as of Aug. 9, the average price of gasoline in the U.S. is $3.19 per gallon. That's more than a dollar over the national average at this time last year. With that in mind, we wanted to see which state has the most expensive gas in the U.S. Using the AAA data as of Aug. 9, we've ranked all 50 states by the average cost per gallon of regular grade fuel.

The prices are displayed as you would see at the pump with three decimal points after the dollar amount, since even fractions of a cent play a factor in where drivers choose to fuel up. Read on to discover which state has the most expensive gas in the country and how much a gallon costs where you live.

50
Mississippi

cityscape photos of a traffic on a street next to the Biloxi Lighthouse in Biloxi, Mississippi at night
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.790

49
Louisiana

cityscape photo of downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana at night
iStock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.820

48
Texas

cityscape photo of highway, buildings, and bridge in downtown El Paso, Texas at night
iStock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.840

47
Alabama

Huntsville, happiest cities, fattest cities, longest-living cities, best cities to buy a mansion, sleepless cities
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.847

46
Missouri

columbia missouri
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.868

45
Arkansas

Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.879

44
South Carolina

city skyline and highway in Columbia, South Carolina at night
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.886

43
Oklahoma

tulsa oklahoma skyline
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.887

42
Tennessee

memphis tennessee skyline
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.890

41
Kansas

topeka kansas
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.927

40
North Carolina

city skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina at night
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.933

39
Kentucky

An aerial view of downtown Lexington, Kentucky on a clear day
iStock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.969

38
Georgia

cityscape photo of fast moving traffic on a highway and building in Atlanta, Georgia at night
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.970

37
Virginia

virginia beach town center
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.982

36
Iowa

cityscape photo of Des Moines, Iowa at sunset
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.993

35
New Hampshire

bridge in manchester new hampshire, most common town names
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.001

34
Delaware

downtown wilmington delaware
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.015

33
Nebraska

cityscape photos of buildings and streets in Omaha, Nebraska
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.015

32
Florida

Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.020

31
Minnesota

cityscape photo of downtown Saint Paul, Minnesota at dusk
iStock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.030

30
West Virginia

charleston west virginia skyline
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.030

29
Wisconsin

city skyline in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.033

28
Massachusetts

city skyline and fast moving traffic in Worcester, Massachusetts
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.046

27
Ohio

akron Ohio, sleepless cities
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.061

26
Rhode Island

Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.063

25
Maryland

annapolis, maryland
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.071

24
New Mexico

buildings and an empty street in downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico at night
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.097

23
Vermont

cityscape photos of stores and street in downtown Montpellier, Vermont
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.099

22
Maine

Casco Bay Bridge spans Fore River connecting South Portland and Portland in Maine.
iStock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.120

21
Arizona

cityscape photo of Phoenix, Arizona at night
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.125

20
North Dakota

cityscape photo Fargo, North Dakota in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.128

19
Indiana

south bend indiana aerial scene, heart attack cities
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.129

18
Connecticut

fast moving traffic on a highway and buildings in Hartford, Connecticut at dusk
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.176

17
South Dakota

cityscape photo of downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.177

16
New Jersey

New Jersey
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.202

15
New York

aerial view of the bronx in new york
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.224

14
Montana

cityscape photo of Missoula, Montana
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.281

13
Pennsylvania

Philadelphia City Hall
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.281

12
Michigan

downtown Detroit Michigan
f11photo / Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.289

11
Illinois

down galena illinois main street
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.406

10
Wyoming

Panoramic aerial view of Jackson Hole homes and beautiful mountains on a summer morning, Wyoming.
iStock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.570

9
Colorado

cityscape photo of Aurora, Colorado
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.637

8
Alaska

sitka alaska
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.664

7
Oregon

downtown Portland, Oregon
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.757

6
Idaho

cityscape photos of mountains, moving cars, buildings, and the state capitol in Boise, Idaho at sunset
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.809

5
Utah

aerial view of logan utah
Shutterstock/Jacob Boomsma

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.871

4
Washington

city skyline and busy highway in Seattle, Washington at night
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.872

3
Nevada

reno nevada
Shutterstock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $4.048

2
Hawaii

An aerial shot of downtown Honolulu, Hawaii from the water looking inland.
iStock

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $4.082

1
California

Bakersfield California street view
Richard Thornton/Shutterstock.com

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $4.391

