If you've noticed that you're paying more at the pump than usual, you're not alone—gas prices have skyrocketed in recent months thanks to a short supply and an increasingly high demand. In fact, according to the latest AAA data, as of Aug. 9, the average price of gasoline in the U.S. is $3.19 per gallon. That's more than a dollar over the national average at this time last year. With that in mind, we wanted to see which state has the most expensive gas in the U.S. Using the AAA data as of Aug. 9, we've ranked all 50 states by the average cost per gallon of regular grade fuel.

The prices are displayed as you would see at the pump with three decimal points after the dollar amount, since even fractions of a cent play a factor in where drivers choose to fuel up. Read on to discover which state has the most expensive gas in the country and how much a gallon costs where you live.

RELATED: This Is the Most Expensive State in America, According to Data.

50 Mississippi

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.790

49 Louisiana

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.820

48 Texas

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.840

RELATED: This Is the Most Expensive Suburb in Your State, Data Shows.

47 Alabama

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.847

46 Missouri

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.868

45 Arkansas

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.879

44 South Carolina

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.886

43 Oklahoma

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.887

42 Tennessee

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.890

41 Kansas

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.927

40 North Carolina

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.933

39 Kentucky

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.969

38 Georgia

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.970

37 Virginia

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.982

36 Iowa

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $2.993

35 New Hampshire

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.001

34 Delaware

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.015

33 Nebraska

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.015

32 Florida

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.020

RELATED: This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S., According to Data.

31 Minnesota

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.030

30 West Virginia

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.030

29 Wisconsin

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.033

28 Massachusetts

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.046

27 Ohio

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.061

26 Rhode Island

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.063

25 Maryland

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.071

24 New Mexico

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.097

23 Vermont

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.099

22 Maine

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.120

21 Arizona

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.125

20 North Dakota

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.128

19 Indiana

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.129

18 Connecticut

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.176

17 South Dakota

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.177

16 New Jersey

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.202

15 New York

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.224

14 Montana

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.281

13 Pennsylvania

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.281

12 Michigan

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.289

And for more interesting facts and state rankings sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

11 Illinois

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.406

10 Wyoming

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.570

9 Colorado

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.637

8 Alaska

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.664

7 Oregon

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.757

6 Idaho

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.809

5 Utah

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.871

4 Washington

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $3.872

3 Nevada

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $4.048

2 Hawaii

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $4.082

1 California

Regular grade gas price per gallon: $4.391

RELATED: This Is the Deadliest Highway in Your State, Data Shows.