Gas Station Worker Reveals New Scratch-Off Tickets to Pick to Win Money—and Which to Avoid

Scratch-offs are always something fun to play, whether you get them as a gift during the holiday season or treat yourself to one when running errands. Unlike larger lotteries, you do sometimes win small amounts if you're lucky—and you may chalk it up to just that: luck. But according to Alexander Rosas, a gas station worker for the past 15 years, there's a bit of a science to it. Speaking to his nearly 33,000 followers in a new video on TikTok, Rosas provided his thoughts on the latest scratch-offs being released by the California Lottery this month. While he talks specifically about the California Lottery, Rosas' advice can likely help you decide which scratch-offs to pick and how much you should shell out in order to win. Read on to find out the kinds of tickets you should play and those you should avoid.

Play: $10 Winter Magic Multiplier California Lottery First up on Rosas' list of scratch-offs to play is the Winter Magic Multiplier, which is a $10 game. Rosas says that $10 scratch-offs are typically your best bet. "Anyone who's been following me for the last year and a half, two years, already knows: I prefer the $10 ones, those are the ones that I highly recommend the majority of the time," he says. With the Winter Magic Multiplier, Rosas says he likes the odds. "It's 1 out of 3.5—around there, 1 out of 3.5, 3.6—so that means at least, minimum, you'll have to buy three of them to hit something," he says. "But like I've always said, what I would do is buy one. If you lose, buy the next one because sometimes the winner is either the first one you buy or the next one." If you win, he recommends not buying another one of the same ticket. Instead, play a different scratch-off or go to a different store and play the same one. If you lose both the first and the second, you can buy one more, Rosas says. "You should hit for anything at all," at that point, he adds. He also notes that when new tickets come out, all of the prizes are available, and you'll want to grab yours when they hit stores. "That means your chances of winning something good—if you play more than just one of the scratchers—your chances of winning something better is really high, so that's why I recommend you going as soon as they drop," Rosas explains.

Don't Play: $1 Merry Wishes California Lottery What you'll want to skip playing is the new $1 scratch-off, called Merry Wishes in California. As Rosas points out, the overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.34. "That means you would have to buy at least five of them to hit for any kind of prize, which it could be anywhere from a dollar or higher—just remember that," he tells viewers. He continues, "That one, I don't like the odds, 1 out of 4—I would think like 50 to 60 percent of the time you would probably hit for one or two things, but it really just depends. But that's just my estimate, that's what I think." If you are going to play a $1 scratch-off game, however, Merry Wishes, which has all the prizes available, is a good choice, Rosas says. You should also buy more than one and buy from the same roll of tickets to increase your chances of winning. RELATED: Why You Should Always Buy $10 Scratch-Offs to Win Money, Gas Station Worker Says.

Play: $25 2025 California Lottery Rosas noted that there is also a brand-new $25 scratch-off in California. It may seem pricey, but at the end of the day, you might want to go for this over cheaper options. "I like the odds on this one a little bit more than the $10 one—I always recommend the $10 ones—but this one is a little bit more, it's riskier. This one has a 1 out of 3 chance that you're gonna hit for anything," he explains. In his own estimation, Rosas says that he thinks you would win money anywhere between 75 to 80 percent of the time. Similar to the $10 scratch-offs, start with just one of these, and if you lose, buy the next one. If you win on the second time, don't buy from the same roll again or wait until someone else buys the next one or two, as those are "going to be the next losers," Rosas says.

Don't Play: $5 Peppermint Payout California Lottery Another scratch-off that isn't worth your while is the new Peppermint Payout, which is $5 per ticket and has a one out of five chance of winning, Rosas says. "That means you'll have to buy $25 worth just to hit for one thing—I didn't like the odds in that one either," he says. "That one probably has a little bit better odds than the dollar one, but I don't know; I don't like those odds." Several states have variations of the $5 Peppermint Payout game with different odds and top prizes, so be sure to double-check your state's website.




