How to Win Money From Scratch-Offs, Lotto Experts Say

Former Wells Fargo banker Jared James is an expert when it comes to winning the lottery. He regularly gives advice for both regular lottery draws and scratch-offs, and even created his own lottery algorithm to help eager players try to beat the odds. So what does James have to say about your best chances with scratch-off tickets? Here’s what the former accountant and Lotto Edge founder recommends.

The Odds Change Daily Copyright @Jared James/Linkedin The odds of winning change from day to day. “Everything we do is all mathematical, there's no magic box,” James told the Daily Mail . “You still have to have the luck to find the right ticket at the right store. The odds actually change every day -- that's one thing people are surprised to hear.”

Extreme Crossword Copyright @Extreme Crosswords - Florida Lottery/YouTube According to James, a $20 game called Extreme Crossword from Kansas has the best odds for winners, with a one in 2.34 chance. “Have a budget in mind. Don't overextend yourself,” James warns. “Once you know how much you're willing to spend, decide what you're trying to win. If you're after $5,000 prize, or $10,000, or $1 million, that's a totally different set of games.”

Xtreme Cash, Iowa IALottery According to James, Xtreme Cash in Iowa has a 2 in 2.4 chance of winning. “When people win the lottery they obviously have this temptation to spend it all,” he says. “And what we encourage winners to do is scratch that urge at first. We advise that people allocate a small slice of their winnings - maybe around 5 percent - and use that as their splurge money. After that it's then time to think about savings and investments.”

Lucky Numbers Game Book, Iowa IALottery James says Lucky Numbers Game Book, Iowa has a 1 in 2.51 chance of winning. “Lots of people just want to take out the money in one lump sum as they can put it into their own investments and make more money in the long run,” he says. “But actually what people underestimate is the value of having those regular payments over 30 years. There's a lot of stability in having that kind of consistent cash flow.” RELATED: Surprising Facts About the Lottery.

Break the Bank, Oklahoma - 1 in 2.63 chance of winning Oklahoma Lottery According to James, Break the Bank in Oklahoma has a 1 in 2.63 chance of winning. “The number one worry people have with that option is - what happens if I die?” he says. “But the lottery will keep paying the money into your estate so it will go to your loved ones.”

Avoid the Cheap Tickets Shutterstock Experts and winners across the board agree that the cheap tickets are to be avoided. “If you’re looking for how to find winning scratch off tickets, we know it might be tempting to opt for the cheaper tickets and some people will often buy a number of these. However, they’re cheap for a reason. The prize pool is lower,” according to Casino.org . “You would be better off buying higher-priced scratch offs but buying fewer. Quality over quantity is very true when it comes to finding scratch off tickets worth buying.”