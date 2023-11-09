Sonja Morgan Shares NSFW Details About Owen Wilson Fling

Sonja Morgan is mentioning it all. The Real Housewives of New York alum went into BravoCon 2023 with a no-holds-barred attitude. She not only revealed that her iconic, five-story Upper East Side townhouse is still for sale—and that former RHONY co-star and real estate broker Kelly Bensimon wants to sell it!—but also that she had an intimate and passionate fling with actor Owen Wilson.

While playing a game called "Showgirl Us Your Cards" at BravoCon over the weekend, emcee Andy Cohen challenged a group of Housewives to anonymously submit a fun fact about themselves. As the facts were read aloud, the players had to guess who the fact belonged to.

What no one was prepared for was Morgan's romantic history to be put on full display—NSFW details and all.

"She once had a very flirtatious moment with Owen Wilson," Cohen read from his stack of cards.

Cohen and his fellow Bravolebrities turned to one another grinning, ultimately guessing as a group that the card had to belong to Morgan.

"He is the Butterscotch Stallion," Morgan quipped, going so far as to reveal the sexual position Wilson "loves."

The Welcome to Crappie Lake star added that her fling with Wilson wasn't just "flirtatious." According to Morgan, they were intimate "several times."

"I love him," she gushed on stage.

News of Morgan and Wilson's romantic history first broke in 2017, when Morgan revealed that she had "dated" the celebrity crush of one of her RHONY castmates.

"Tinsley [Mortimer] said her celebrity crush was Owen Wilson, and I thought she said she dated him. I go, 'Oh! I dated him, too!'" Morgan said during an interview with ET.

The socialite revealed that she initially met Wilson in New York "through some art friends," but they later reconnected in Los Angeles. "Long time ago, a while ago," Morgan said in reference to the timeline.

While at BravoCon 2023, Morgan also revealed that she is no longer on the market. On a separate panel, she shared that she has been "dating a Viking" for six months, per People.

"He has a beard, a mustache, white a little gray," Morgan said of her new beau. But in that case, she spared the audience any dirty details.

