11 Best New Sephora Items to Grab During This Week’s Sale

Stock up on Rare Beauty, Touchland, Laneige, and more.

The 2025 Sephora Savings Event officially kicks off today, with 30 percent off the entire Sephora Collection. The savings extravaganza runs through Monday, Nov. 10, and specific perks will become available to shoppers throughout the two-week event. This weekend, Rouge members get first access and 20 percent off their purchases. VIB and Insider members will earn 15 percent and 10 percent off purchases, respectively, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 4. Here are 11 items that are bound to sell out quickly during the Sephora Savings Event.

1. Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hydrating Hair Mask

Gisou’s Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hydrating Hair Mask ($42) is TLC in a bottle. It repairs damaged ends, boosts hydration, and leaves your locks glossy and shiny.

2. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

I’m not a huge fan of liquid blush, but Selena Gomez has won me over with her beauty brand’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. A little bit goes a very long way, so I find the $25 price tag to be worth it. Plus, its compact size makes it easy for on-the-go touchups!

3. Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream

Dae’s Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream has been blowing up on TikTok, and now you can test out the hair wand for just $20. Its superpower is taming flyaways, whether you’re wearing your hair down and have a bunch of baby hairs, or doing a slick-back ponytail.

4. Lala Retro Nourishing Whipped Refillable Moisturizer

Now is the time to save big on Drunk Elephant’s Lala Retro Nourishing Whipped Refillable Moisturizer, which normally retails for $83. The cream is specifically formulated for dry skin and contains a special blend of ceramides and African oils.

5. Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

Touchland’s Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer ($12) is available in 15 fragrances, including Wild Watermelon, Beach Coco, and Pure Lavender.

6. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Infused with vitamin C, shea butter, coconut oil, and berry fruit complex, the Laneige Lip Sleep Mask ($24) works as both an exfoliant and hydrator.

7. Rare Beauty Mini Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Stain

I know I’m late to the party, but Rare Beauty’s Mini Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Stain ($14) is a total game-changer. The lip oil goes on super easily (again, a little goes a long way) and leaves your lips hydrated, and I didn’t find the color tint to be too overpowering either.

8. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

‘Tis the season for dry, cracked skin! Stock up on First Aid’s Beauty Ultra Repair Cream ($38), an intense hydration formula for keeping skin soft and radiant.

“This cream cleared my face and got rid of the redness and whatever dryness I had going on! I absolutely love it and will never go back to any other face creams. I have oily skin and it looked great under my makeup,” says one shopper.

9. Biodance Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask

As its name suggests, the Biodance Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask ($5) is formulated to smooth and even your complexion, while also minimizing pores.

10. Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

Tower 28’s Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray ($28) targets breakouts and redness, leaving your skin soothed, restored, and ready to take on the day.

11. Huda Beauty Setting Powder

Over 13,000 Sephora shoppers have given the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Blurring Loose Baking & Setting Powder ($39) a five-star review.

“The formula is super smooth, blends effortlessly, and gives my skin that flawless, airbrushed finish without feeling heavy. I love how long-lasting it is—even after hours, my makeup still looks fresh,” says a customer.