13 Ways to Save Big on Shopping at Your Favorite Stores

With the stock market fluctuation of fears of a recession ahead, now is the time to discover a variety of effective strategies to make the most out of your shopping experiences. To do that, we asked expert sin the field how to leverage loyalty programs and maximize gift card usage, take advantage of student discounts and birthday perks, or use strategic couponing. "Retailers and marketers are fully aware of the impact the economy and inflation have had on shoppers; they're also aware that the majority of Americans are exhibiting deal-seeking behaviors," says Brett Narlinger, Head of Global Commerce at Blackhawk Network (BHN). The following tips can help you save money and enjoy additional benefits. Keep reading to see how to significantly cut costs on groceries, fuel, and other essentials, during this unsure time when every bit counts.

1 Leverage Loyalty Programs, Points, and Rewards Apps

"Always take advantage of loyalty programs," says Annie Paripally, CEO/CMO of Stylish Shirts. "Whether you shop there frequently or not, your rewards can accumulate over time. Many rewards programs offer benefits like free shipping or birthday gifts. In some cases, it may be helpful to share a rewards account to rack up more points as a team." Narlinger suggests: "Use your points! Instead of letting hard-earned points go to waste, use them to pay for things at your favorite store."

2 Maximize Savings with Strategic Coupon Use

Paripally explains: "You should always use order total coupons first. For example, if you have $30 off $100, this should be used before 20%."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Maximize Gift Card Usage and Promotions

Paripally advises: "To get even more discounts, you can buy a gift card when promotional rewards are offered for buying a gift card. For example, Sephora may give you a $10 bonus card if you buy a $50 gift card." Narlinger adds: "Odds are you have received gift cards from loved ones, friends, colleagues, your employer, as part of promotions, etc. So put them to good use to help save money, treat yourself to something you wouldn't normally buy, or amplify new sales and promotions."

4 Utilize Student Discounts and Birthday Perks

Paripally suggests: "If you're a student, then be sure to take advantage of student discounts while you're in school. All you need is your student ID or student email. Birthday gifts can be amazing from some stores. I have gotten free makeup items from Sephora and Ulta. These do not require any purchase; you just have to be an active member in their rewards."

5 Consider Store Credit Cards for Additional Savings

Paripally shares: "The ultimate discount is using a store credit card. I use the Target Red Card and I get 5% off my purchases. This discount can be combined with in-store deals." "Credit card rewards are a good way to make the most out of shopping for your favorite brands. Retailers such as Apple and Amazon are giving their credit card users cash back and bonus promotions during the holidays," says Sarah Jankowski, Director of User Growth and Integrated Marketing at Shopkick, a shopping rewards app.

6 Stay Informed About Sales and Deals

"The best way to save money is to observe when a store you love offers good deals," Paripally recommends. "You can do this by subscribing to their email lists and following them on social media. There are also many couponers on social media that will share with you the best deals going on." Narlinger advises: "Look for deals in multiple places before you shop, including in-store, online, and via a store's apps. Different shopping channels may have different deals and promotions."

7 Use Price Drop Tools and Second-Hand Marketplaces

Paripally suggests: "If you are looking for a particular product, then use a price drop tool to get notified when the price drops. I like to use ShopStyle for my pricing notifications. You can also use second-hand marketplaces like Poshmark to find the same thing for less."

8 Take Advantage of Price Matching and Adjustments

"Price matching and price adjustments are policies that many people do not take advantage of. Some stores will match prices to their competitors. And this can be helpful if you earn more rewards from a particular retailer. Price adjustments are helpful if there is a sale that happens a few days from purchase," Paripally advises.

9 Participate in Recycling Incentives

"Recycling incentives are also a great way to save money. Some stores will give you a coupon if you recycle clothes or empty beauty packaging," Paripally notes.

10 Explore Employee Discounts

"An obvious, not-so-obvious way to save money is to work for the store you love. You will get employee discounts plus more money to spend from what you earn," Paripally suggests.

11 Stack Deals for Maximum Savings

"Stack deals for extra savings," says Narlinger. This means combining multiple discounts, promotions, and coupons in a single purchase to maximize savings. For example, using a store coupon alongside a manufacturer coupon and a sale price can lead to significant reductions in the overall cost. By being strategic and attentive to various offers, shoppers can stretch their dollars further and make the most out of their purchases.

12 Save on Groceries and Fuel Through Strategic Purchases

"Cut grocery and fuel expenses in a creative way. Most consumers don't realize that they can save money on groceries AND fuel by making strategic gift card purchases year-round (not just around the winter holidays)," says Narlinger. For example, by purchasing gift cards for your favorite grocery stores or gas stations when they are on sale or offer bonus rewards, you can reduce your expenses. Some retailers offer discounts on gift cards or additional points for buying them, which can be used to buy groceries or fuel at a lower cost, effectively stretching your budget throughout the year.

13 Take Advantage of Tax-Free Weekends

Jankowski recommends: "If you have a big purchase to make, tax-free weekend is the time to do it. Check to see if your state offers Tax Free Weekends via the Federation of Tax Administrators site here."