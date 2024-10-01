Even if you've never visited a Salt Life retail store, chances are you've caught a glimpse of the brand's iconic "Salt Life" logo. Most often, it's seen printed on hats and shirts or affixed to the rear window of the car in front of you. However, while the brand has spread beyond its origin on the East Coast, it was just announced that all of the retail stores selling Salt Life merchandise are shutting down. According to a Sept. 24 press release, the store closures follow Iconix International Inc. and Hilco Consumer-Retail Group's acquisition of the apparel line, which was "made through a competitive bankruptcy auction."

Over the next few months, there will be an "organized wind-down of many operations functions," which includes closing all Salt Life retail locations and selling inventory from distribution centers. The liquidation sales kicked off on Sept. 20 at all 28 Salt Life stores in 10 states.

The brand's brick-and-mortar footprint was largely situated on the East Coast, but Salt Life also had a presence in California, where two stores are closing. The closures also include 15 stores in Florida, three stores in South Carolina, two stores in New York, and individual locations in Virginia, Texas, New Jersey, Georgia, Delaware, and Alabama. Exact locations and addresses are included in a table within the press release.

But while we may be saying goodbye to the in-person locations, the Salt Life brand isn't disappearing for good. According to the press release, Inconix will transition to a focus on wholesale and e-commerce.

However, if you're hoping to shop the in-person sales, you'll want to do so while you still can. Stores will offer savings of up to 40 percent on tees, shorts, performance clothing, hoodies, tumblers, and more, the release states. If you have a Salt Life gift card, don't let that go to waste—those will only be honored through the first 30 days of the sale and will no longer be accepted as of Oct. 20.

You may also recognize the Salt Life name from the Salt Life Food Shack locations in North Florida. According to Fox Business, the restaurant chain is separate from the lifestyle brand. As a result, Delta's bankruptcy filing and resultant auction sale didn't affect the operation or ownership of the three restaurants.

Salt Life was first founded in 2003 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, starting out as that "simple graphic detail" that many of us recognize. The brand also "embodies a deep passion for the ocean and saltwater sports," supporting ocean conservation through its "Gives Back" initiative.

However, as Retail Dive explains, Salt Life's former parent company, Delta Apparel Inc., had financial trouble over the past few years, eventually filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 30. According to court documents, Delta was specifically facing declining liquidity and demand.