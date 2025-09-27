The #1 Safest Car Brand, According to Mechanics

There are plenty of important considerations that potential car buyers need to keep in mind before they make their decision, including pricing, the cost of upkeep, and overall reliability. But no matter what your needs may be, finding the safest vehicle usually trumps all other criteria.

While technology has led to a significant decrease in the number of traffic fatalities compared to decades ago, there were still 39,345 reported driving deaths in the U.S. in 2024—which remains relatively high compared to other countries, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

So, what do the professionals think is the best option? If you ask mechanics, they’ll likely tell you the same thing about the safest car brand out there.

Mechanics agree that Volvo is the safest car brand.

In a recent video posted to TikTok by @GenuineAutomativeATX, a Texas-based auto service company, mechanics working in the shop were asked to weigh in on this issue by finishing the sentence: “The safest car brand is…”

Out of the four auto pros surveyed, three immediately said “Volvo” as their choice, which has a lot to do with the company’s longstanding devotion to developing new technology that protects its passengers.

In 1959, Volvo became the first automaker to fine-tune and perfect the three-point seatbelt in vehicles, per the company. Improving upon the simple two-point lap belts that were the industry standard at the time, at least 1 million lives are estimated to have been saved by this change (the patent for which the company offered to other carmakers for free when it was developed).

Volvo was also ahead of the curve on other changes that are now entirely commonplace, including making headrests standard in their cars in 1970 to help reduce head injuries and whiplash during crashes. The company also pioneered rear-facing child seats (inspired by the position astronauts took during takeoff) and child booster cushions to protect kids after outgrowing their car seats, all before the end of that decade.

From there, the company continued to improve, developing its industry-leading Side Impact Protection System (SIPS) in 1991, an updated whiplash protection system in 1998, an improved rollover protection system in 2002, laser-assisted braking in 2008, and even pedestrian detection in 2010.

Volvos aren’t the only safe option on the road.

Volvo’s legacy of safety innovations certainly sets it apart in the industry and, at least in part, explains its reputation for protecting passengers. But do any other brands stand out?

For its 2025 ranking, U.S. News and World Report compiled safety data from across the auto industry. The criteria included elements like sturdy build that protect occupants during a collision, as well as technological innovations like driver assistance features that can help prevent accidents.

In this case, results found that Mazda was ahead of the pack, with a 9.6 out of 10 on its safety rating, and six of its models were noted as being exceptionally safe.

The brand was closely followed by Subaru with a score of 9.56 out of 10 and Acura with a 9.52 out of 10. The rest of the top 10 list includes Genesis, Hyundai, Cadillac, Infiniti, Honda, Toyota, Ford, Audi, and Buick, in descending order of score.