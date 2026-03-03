11 Ross Finds Under $20 That Look Way More Expensive

These Ross finds under $20 look designer for less.

I have been obsessed with Ross Dress for Less lately. While the discount store might not be as popular as HomeGoods, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx for viral finds, it has low-key steals of deals on everything from skincare to home goods. There are so many fantastic items under $20 in every aisle of the store. During my shopping trip this week, I found Easter decor, organizing essentials, rugs, and beauty items, all under $20. What should you shop for? Here are 11 Rosse finds under $20 that look more expensive.

1 Steve Madden Snackle Box

The Snackle Box rage continues. Even Steve Madden has hopped on the trend. This glittery purple snack box with a playful heart on the front features eight divided spaces for all your little treats, both sweet and savory. The on-the-good food storage item is only $8.99.

2 Peter Rabbit Salt and Pepper Shakers

Bring the spirit of one of everyone’s favorite Easter stories to your dining room table with this beautiful Peter Rabbit salt and pepper shaker set. The adorable duo is just $5.99.

3 Lots of Storage Items

If you are trying to get organized and store stuff, run to Ross. There are so many options under $20, ranging from shoe racks and shelving units to bins and baskets.

4 Beautiful Mugs

Mugs make great, inexpensive gifts. Ross has tons of options. I love these two swans with a “You’re My Soulmate” message on it. There are so many other options for anyone on your shopping list.

5 Beary Cute Lip Balm Key Chains

The beauty and skincare section at Ross has some of the best deals of all the stores. There are tons of Ulta and Sephora finds in addition to rare and exclusive K-Beauty items. I love this trio of bear-shaped lip balms on keychains, which make great gifts. The set is just $5.99, averaging to $2 a pop.

6 Ceramic Egg Decorations

There are so many under-$20 Easter decorations that look bougie at Ross. I love these ceramic eggs, which give off a serious designer feel, but cost under $10 each.

7 Easter Baskets

Ross also has Easter baskets in various shapes, sizes, materials, and colors. They were all as adorable as the ones I have spotted at Pottery Barn, and the majority are under $10.

8 So Many Spring Welcome Mats

I just threw my winter doormat away, as it got pretty much destroyed this winter. I am going to buy a few new ones for spring. Ross has a lot of options, all priced around $8.99. There are so many gorgeous patterns and styles to choose from.

9 A Crystal Butter Dish

This Dublin Collection butter dish looks so expensive, carved from crystal and complete with a lid. But guess how much it is on sale for? $4.99. I threw it in my cart the second I saw it.

10 Cozy Bath Rugs

This set of Style Sanctuary Bath Rugs is so beautiful. I love the texture and colors, and how unique looking and feeling they are. I was shocked to see the price tag: just $19.99 for the set of plush, absorbent rugs.

11 And, These Accent Rugs

Washable rugs can get pricy, but not at Ross! This set of two is just $16.99. I loved the pattern. If you aren’t a fan, choose from other colors and designs.