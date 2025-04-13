Ham It Up: 6 Fun and Easy Recipes for Easter Leftovers

More than 80 percent of U.S. households plan on serving ham this Easter, making it the most sought-after dish of the holiday, according to new data from The Honey Baked Ham Company. But if we’re being honest, the best part about Easter ham is coming up with fun, creative ways to cook leftovers! To help get you started, we tapped HoneyBaked culinary expert chef Tim Ziga for sweet and savory ham recipes. Plus, his tips and tricks for reheating leftovers.

RELATED: 10 Best Things to Serve for Brunch, Experts Say.

How much ham do you need to order per person?

"Our general rule of thumb is to order one-third to one-half pounds per person, plus an extra pound or two if you want leftovers, which—let’s be honest—are the best part," says Ziga. Here are some helpful recommendations for ordering the right amount of ham per gathering size.

For a gathering of 4 people: Order a 3-4 lb. boneless ham or 4-5 lb. bone-in quarter ham (best for smaller gatherings)

For a gathering of 8 people: Order a 7-8 lb ham

For a gathering of 12 people: Order a 9-10 lb ham

What’s the best way to reheat leftover Easter ham?

The best part about leftover Easter ham is that it can be eaten cold straight from the Tupperware. Alternatively, you may choose to warm it up in the microwave or oven. But according to Ziga, the tastiest method for reheating leftover ham is in a pan.

"One of my favorite ways to cook leftover ham is to dice it, throw it in a pan with a little butter, and fry it up. The ham crisps up on the edges and the flavor really pops," he tells Best Life. "It's a completely different experience—great for breakfast with some eggs and toast, or in an omelet that would rival that of your favorite breakfast haunt."

Now, here are Ziga's six favorite recipes for leftover ham.

RELATED: Ina Garten Reveals the 6 "Magic" Ingredients She Always Has in Her Kitchen.

1. Breakfast: Eggs Benny Skillet Bake iStock Put a leftover spin on this breaky classic—all you need is English muffins, eggs, milk, butter, fresh lemon juice, seasonings, and, of course, ham. It’s a super low-maintenance dish that comes together in about 70 minutes in the oven. Get the full recipe.

2. Breakfast: Ham & Gruyere French Toast iStock If you’re looking for something with the wow factor, consider whipping up this stuffed French toast recipe. It’s a total crowd-pleaser and requires minimal ingredients. Plus, it’s better than any French toast you’d get at a diner, just sayin’. Get the full recipe.

3. Lunch: Chef Tim’s Hot Ham & Cheese Sliders iStock "I’m biased, but I always crave hot ham and cheese sliders," Ziga shares. When you’re at the grocery store this weekend stocking up on Easter munchies, Ziga suggests snagging a few extra things to make leftover sliders the next day.

"I recommend grabbing a pack or two of rolls and a bottle of one of our signature sauces, like HoneyBaked’s Hickory Honey Mustard," he says. "Add your choice of cheese, a condiment or two, and brush on a little butter and seasoning before toasting them in the oven." RELATED: 10 Best Brunch Cocktails to Make at Home.

4. Lunch: Jan’s Honey Baked Ham, Cauliflower, & Cheese Soup iStock This cozy dish was the winner of Honey Baked Ham’s National Soup Month Competition, beating out 300+ other soup recipes! In other words, it doesn’t get much better than this cheesy ham and cauliflower soup. And since you’re using leftover ham, you can slash the cooking time in half. Get the full recipe.

5. Dinner: Ham & Pea Carbonara iStock As far as 30-minute meals go, this Honey Baked Ham-inspired carbonara is at the top of our list. Serve it alongside a fresh garden salad and warm bread. Get the full recipe.