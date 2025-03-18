Skip to content
Daily Living
Dollar Tree Employee Reveals 5 Items She'd Never Buy: "Burns My Skin"

Sometimes, it's worth splurging on the brand-name item, especially when it comes to skincare.

Dollar Tree storefront with a red caution sign
Shutterstock
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverMar 18, 2025
It’s no secret that you can save a lot of money on beauty and household essentials at Dollar Tree if you aren’t brand-name loyal. Most items retail for just $1.25 a piece at the discount chain. However, you sometimes get what you pay for, warns Dollar Tree employee Raina Bowen. In a recent TikTok video, she revealed 10 Dollar Tree items and generic brands she’d never use. Keep reading for everything she has to say.

1. Face Masks

face mask display at Dollar Tree

Copyright @rainabowen08 / TikTok

“Some of [the Dollar Tree] face masks either burn my face or just don’t do anything,” said Bowen.

And she isn’t alone. Dermatologists and estheticians have warned against Dollar Tree’s face mask selection, noting that many of them contain synthetic dyes (like Red Dye 40), and irritants (like perfumes).

In some cases, as Bowen mentioned, their formulas don’t contain enough active ingredients to actually make a difference in your skin’s appearance and texture.

2. Shaving cream

shaving cream at Dollar Tree

Copyright @rainabowen08 / TikTok

In her video, Bowen revealed that “pretty much all of the [Dollar Tree-branded] shaving cream just melts off and doesn’t make shaving smoother.”

She specifically called out Personal Care, XtraCare, and Pure Silk, whose products make up a majority of the discount chain’s bath and beauty inventory.

3. Power Stick products

Power Stick wipes at Dollar Tree

Copyright @rainabowen08 / TikTok

Steer clear of Power Stick items in general, per Bowen’s advice. The face and body cleansing wipes “don’t last long” and “burn my skin,” she said.

“It burns the heck out of my skin,” she added about the brand’s mini deodorant, which comes in a variety of scents.

As far as body wipes go, Bowen recommends the brand Orchard; they’re “the only ones that are good for you.” You can find them in lavender and rain scented, or unscented.

4. Umbrellas, bags, and plastic hangers

plastic hangers at Dollar Tree

Copyright @rainabowen08 / TikTok

“The umbrellas and bags are all super cheap and not worth buying,” said Bowen. They’re made from “horrible quality,” she added, citing that they “rip easy” and “stain quickly.”

Don’t waste your money on the white plastic hangers, either. “These hangers break super easy, so I wouldn’t recommend,” said Bowen.

5. Closet Essentials storage products

pop-up hamper at Dollar Tree

Copyright @rainabowen08 / TikTok

According to Bowen, Closet Essentials’ 16-Piece Compartment Storage Box for clothing and shoes is “smaller than you think and rips easy.” Additionally, the label’s Giant Storage Hammock and Pop-Up Hamper can’t withstand weight and are prone to ripping.

