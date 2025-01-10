Skip to content
4 Worst Dollar Tree Skincare Products, According to an Esthetician

In this case, you’re better off investing in name-brand alternatives.

A Dollar Tree storefront
Shutterstock
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverJan 10, 2025
If you’re trying to save money on skincare, you might consider shopping at Dollar Tree. The bargain retailer has earned high praise from beauty experts and dermatologists for offering incredible skincare products for just $1.25 apiece. It isn’t uncommon to find cheaper alternatives for name brands like Elizabeth Arden or The Ordinary at Dollar Tree, either. However, not all dupes are created equal. In a viral TikTok series, esthetician Regina Shapiro calls out the worst face masks, hydrating gels, and face lotions at Dollar Tree.

RELATED: Esthetician Shares the 8 Best Dollar Tree Skincare Products.

1 | B.Pure Glitter Jelly Face Mask

B.Pure Glitter Jelly Face Mask

Copyright @accordingtoregina / TikTok

Don’t let this glittery face mask’s watermelon scent fool you. It contains Red Dye 40, a synthetic dye that’s known for causing hives, skin irritation, watery eyes, sneezing, and in more advanced cases, asthma and headaches, per BuzzRx.

You’re better off using b.Pure’s Mermaid Face Mask and Sprinkles Face Mask, which are designed for those with dry skin.

2 | B.Pure Hydrating Gel Cream

B.Pure Hydrating Gel Cream at Dollar Tree

Copyright @accordingtoregina / TikTok

B.Pure’s Hydrating Gel Cream is meant to be a dupe for Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Gel Cream—however, it’s riddled with bad ingredients, including mineral oil and another synthetic dye called Blue 1. Meanwhile, mineral oil can disrupt the skin’s natural barrier and agitate acne-prone skin.

“While mineral oil can potentially clog pores, it has a relatively low comedogenicity score in various studies, which is one indicator of propensity to clog pores,” dermatologist Iris Rubin, MD, founder of SEEN Hair Care, told Byrdie. “It is occlusive though, and can therefore trap other ingredients on the skin, potentially leading to clogged pores.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Products as Amazon for $19 Cheaper.

3 | Global Beauty Care Daily Gel Face Lotion

Global Beauty Care Daily Gel Face Lotion at Dollar Tree

Copyright @accordingtoregina / TikTok

Shapiro warns against Global Beauty Care’s daily face lotion “unless you’re very dry.” The moisturizing gel, which is free of mineral oil and parabens, is made with cocoa butter, glycerin, and aloe. However, Shapiro says this trio “may cause congestion.”

4 | Miss Spa Silver Lift + Firm Peel-Off Mask

Miss Spa Silver Lift + Firm Peel-Off Mask at Dollar Tree

Copyright @accordingtoregina / TikTok

Face masks can be tricky because they aren’t always made with the safest ingredients (for example, b.Pure’s Glitter Jelly Face Mask). While this Miss Spa peel-off mask is rich in minerals and can visibly smooth your skin’s appearance, it only contains a “small amount of active ingredients, [meaning it] wouldn’t really do much,” explains Shapiro.

