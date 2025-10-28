7 Best New Plow & Hearth Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Get ready to cozy up your home and garden—Plow & Hearth just dropped a new wave of seasonal finds that bring all the fall charm. From whimsical Halloween decorations to practical fire starters and elegant garden décor, these fresh arrivals blend rustic style with the brand’s signature craftsmanship. Here are the best new Plow & Hearth items hitting shelves this week.

1. Color-Changing Fireplace Pine Cones

Is there anything cozier on a crisp, fall evening than putting on your favorite flannel shirt and sitting next to the fire pit with a pumpkin ale or mulled wine? Add a little something special this year with these Color-Changing Fireplace Pine Cones, $30 for a two-pound bag.

They create blue and green flames that last for 5 to 10 minutes each, and you can also use them in your indoor fireplace.

“Fun playful thing to have around for the winter season! Flames dance blue and green. Very cool! Kids and adults love it,” wrote one satisfied shopper. Someone else said, “Works wonderfully! Much better than powder packs!”

Shoppers also recommend bringing this as a hostess gift to someone with a fire pit or fireplace.

2. Turkey-Shaped Coir Doormat

Between Halloween and Christmas, Thanksgiving tends to get ignored in the decorations department. But this festive Turkey-Shaped Coir Doormat is a festive way to mark the holiday. It’s $25 and 18″x30″.

3. Sunflower Metal Birdbath and Feeder

Our avian friends haven’t migrated south yet, so enjoy them throughout the fall with this two-in-one Sunflower Metal Birdbath and Feeder ($70). You can either set it up on your lawn using the included stake or affix it to your porch with the mounting attachment.

4. Harvest Pumpkin Wreath

This Harvest Pumpkin Wreath is currently on sale for $49 (originally $70), and we love that its velvet pumpkins and color scheme of orange, gold, and navy blue are a little unusual but a lot stylish.

For something even more untraditional, you can go with the Harvest Pumpkin Wall Hanger (on sale for $31).

5. Set of 3 Solar Halloween Hanging Bats

Since I live in a house with no outdoor outlets, I’m always looking for solar-powered decorations that look just as nice as their electrical counterparts. This Set of 3 Solar Halloween Hanging Bats ($70) definitely fits the bill. Even better, on a full charge, they’ll come alive at dusk and remain lit for eight hours.

6. Indoor/Outdoor Electric Lighted Yellow Gingko Tree

Don’t get much in the way of fall foliage on your property? Bring in your own changing leaves with this Electric Lighted Yellow Gingko Tree($130). The four-foot-tall tree has bendable branches, realistic-looking leaves, and warm white LED lights. It can be used indoors or outdoors.

If you’re looking for a smaller investment, you can go with the Gingko Garland ($56) or the loose Gingko Branches ($35).

7. Harvest Dotted Owl Garden Statue Set

This Harvest Dotted Owl Garden Statue Set is on major sale right now, marked down from $75 to $37. We like that the indoor-outdoor decorations aren’t the same old pumpkins or ghosts, so they don’t have to get swapped out after Oct. 31. The set comes with two owls, one nine inches tall, the other 12.