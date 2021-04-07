The moral of this story: Don't trust Pete Davidson… but do take his workout advice? During a Tuesday night appearance on The Tonight Show, Saturday Night Live star Davidson shared that he gave Alec Baldwin fake workout advice that actually ended up helping the actor lose weight. Baldwin knows that Davidson's exercise tip worked, but this is probably the first he's hearing that the comedian made it up on the spot.

Davidson shared that the exchange of fake fitness information occurred when Baldwin was hosting SNL. The cast member found out that Baldwin took him seriously when he returned to the show for multiple guests appearances as Donald Trump.

Read on to find out what Davidson told Baldwin and why he came up with the "advice" in the first place. And for more on Saturday Night Live, check out Tina Fey Says This Celebrity Guest Was a "Disaster" On SNL.

Baldwin surprised Davidson by asking for his workout routine.

On The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon said that he heard Baldwin does 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups a day, and that he got the idea from Davidson. But, as Davidson quickly cleared up, he does not actually follow this routine himself.

"I was on set and Alec was hosting, and it was a sketch where I had to be shirtless. I guess, I'm a little bit cut or whatever," Davidson said. After the audience started laughing, he added, "There's no, like, nice way to say that, okay?"

The 27-year-old actor continued, "So, he came up to me and he was like, 'What do you do?' And I didn't want to be rude and say that, like, I just still have metabolism. I'm not in my mid-50s. I just wake up like this. So, to make him feel better, I was like, 'Oh, man, I do 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups everyday. And he was like, 'Got it.'"

For more SNL gossip, check out Kenan Thompson Says This SNL Guest Made the Cast "Extremely Uncomfortable".

Baldwin really started following Davidson's advice.

The Baldwin-hosted episode Davidson was referring to was filmed in February 2017—the only time he's hosted since Davidson joined the cast. The SNL star explained that since Baldwin was guesting regularly on the show to play Trump around this time, he was on set a lot and would cross paths with him.

"I would see him every week. And I any time I would run into him in the hall, he would be like, '100 a day.' And he started to do it, and he lost like 100 pounds." Davidson added, laughing, "And he says it's all 'cause of me."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Baldwin even brought up the exercises during an interview two years ago.

As noted by Entertainment Tonight, Baldwin commented on the advice Davidson gave him during a 2019 interview with Howard Stern. "Pete Davidson said, 'Do 100 push-ups a day, every day.' And I do it now, I do more. I do like 125, 150. You build up," the actor said.

During the interview, Baldwin also talked about how SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels is in great shape, and the actor credited it to him working out, walking 10,000 steps per day, and standing up while at work.

Read more about SNL hosts in Maya Rudolph Says This SNL Host Made the Cast Want to Leave.

Baldwin also commented on his weight loss on The Tonight Show.

Baldwin appeared on The Tonight Show in October 2019 and talked about his recent weight loss. He then dropped his pants to show off his thinner body, which was a shock to the audience. "My pants don't even fit me anymore," he said.

Around the same time, Baldwin also appeared on Extra, which his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, was hosting. He didn't mention the advice from Davidson, but he did share how he changed his diet because he was "pre-diabetic."

"I started juicing in the morning—I don't eat breakfast," he said. "I wanted to lose weight, I was pre-diabetic, and I didn't want to shoot insulin… Green juices, cashew milk… Trying to eliminate sugar as much as possible."

For more on the couple, check out Hilaria Baldwin's Bio Was Just Quietly Changed Amid Her Heritage Scandal.