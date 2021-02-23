Maya Rudolph Says This "SNL" Host Made the Cast Want to Leave

Maya Rudolph is one of the many faces featured on the cover of Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue for 2021. And, in an excerpt of the interview, she shares a little bit about her years as a full-time cast member on Saturday Night Live, including the host who made the cast want to pack up and leave for the week. Read on to see which celebrity guest Rudolph and her castmates couldn't stand and to see what else she shared about her SNL experience. And for another host who didn't go over well, check out This Is the Worst "SNL" Host of All Time, Cast Says.

Maya Rudolph's least favorite SNL host may not come as a surprise to you.

Rudolph was a cast member on SNL from 2000 to 2007. She told Vanity Fair that when Donald Trump hosted in 2004 while he was starring on The Apprentice, she and the other cast members were not happy about it.

"I remember when Trump hosted for the first time for The Apprentice, and we, as a cast, were like, 'F***. This sucks. I don’t want to be here for this,'" Rudolph said.

Seth Meyers, who was also on SNL at the time, told Howard Stern in 2019 that Trump hosting in 2004 "was everything you would think." He added, "He didn’t have any sense of humor, but if things worked [with the audience], he liked them."

Trump went on to host SNL again in 2015 amid his first run for president, a decision the show faced backlash and protests for.

And Rudolph's opinion of Trump has only gotten worse.

As part of the special issue, Rudolph participated in The Proust Questionnaire with Vanity Fair, and was asked a series of questions that she had to answer rapidly. When asked, "Which living person do you most despise?" without pausing, Rudolph said, "Donald Trump."

Even with the occasional rude host, SNL was still a dream come true to her.

When asked what she considers her greatest achievements, Rudolph offered her kids and Saturday Night Live. The 48-year-old actor explained that having children and being on SNL were both childhood dreams that she achieved.

"I feel really proud of myself that I showed up for that," Rudolph said of making her way to SNL. "And again, knowing what I know now about working there and how all-encompassing it was, I can’t believe I did it."

She continued, "I always joke with my girlfriends from there that we're from a comedy army. We really went through everything together. And it was so physical and so emotional and really hard work. So, I think now that I'm tired, it looks much harder from afar."

Now, Rudolph loves returning to the show as a guest who survived her years as a full-blown cast member.

In 2019, Rudolph began regularly returning to SNL as a guest star to play Vice President Kamala Harris. "I’m now an elder," Rudolph told Vanity Fair. "I’m now one of the elder women in the tribe, imparting wisdom."

