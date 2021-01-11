The One Guest Ellen DeGeneres Banned From Her Show

Over the course of 18 seasons and nearly 1,900 episodes, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has featured thousands of guests. But there's one celebrity Ellen DeGeneres has effectively banned from her show, confessing that she would have no problem saying no to this famous face. Read on to find out which celebrity is banned from DeGeneres' show, and for more on talk show appearances gone awry, check out Oprah Winfrey Said This Was the Worst Guest She Ever Had.

For almost two decades, DeGeneres has featured a wide range of celebrities on her daytime talk show, which premiered in 2003. And more often than not, some personal questions come up for both her and her guests. In an interview with Megyn Kelly in 2017, DeGeneres asked Kelly if she would have President Donald Trump on her show Megyn Kelly Today (which was later canceled in 2018). "Definitely," Kelly responded. "I mean, I would not say no to the sitting president of the United States."

Kelly then asked DeGeneres if she would have President Trump on her show. "I would not have him on the show," DeGeneres instantly responded. The talk show host explained that Trump doesn't necessarily need the attention of being on a talk show. With the help of his Twitter account and other media outlets, Trump has many ways to get his messages across, DeGeneres said. (Of course, this was long before Trump was permanently banned from Twitter last week in the wake of the riots at the Capitol.)

"I don't want to give him a platform because it just validates him. And for me to have someone on the show, I really have to at least admire them in some way," DeGeneres continued. "I can't have someone who I feel like is not only dangerous for the country, and for me personally as a gay woman, but to the world. He's dividing all of us. And I just… I don't want him on the show."

Of course, every talk show host has their list of stars they don't want to talk to.

1 Hugh Grant

Even though English actor Hugh Grant has charmed millions on the big screen, one program he never returned to was The Daily Show. At a fundraiser with Stephen Colbert in 2012, Jon Stewart shared that the worst guest he had on the show was Grant in 2009—who had a really bad attitude and was complaining a lot—leading him to ban Grant from The Daily Show. The actor then addressed his behavior on Twitter and said, "Stewart [is] correct to give me [a] kicking."

2 Vivica A. Fox

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2014, Jimmy Kimmel revealed that Vivica A. Fox was the one guest he wouldn't want back on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "She may have been invited to Star Jones' wedding and I may have asked her if I could be the date to that wedding, and Star Jones may hate me and may have yelled at her," Kimmel told host Andy Cohen. "She may have been very angry when she (Fox) came back to our show."

The following year, Fox appeared on Watch What Happens Live and explained that when she was on Kimmel's show, he was making rude comments about her friend Jones, so Fox instantly came to her defense. "I saw him later at an event, and he was like, 'I'm sorry that I did that,"' Fox told Cohen. "So I was really surprised when he said he wouldn't have me back anymore."

3 Heather Mills

In 2011, Piers Morgan shared a list with Entertainment Weekly of all the celebrities who were banned from being on his show, CNN's Piers Morgan Live. At the top of it was Heather Mills. The ex-wife of Paul McCartney has a "lifetime" ban, according to Morgan, who brought McCartney and Mills together. "I realized I'd pushed one of the world's great gold diggers in the direction of one of my heroes," Morgan told Entertainment Weekly.

4 Madonna

In a 2015 interview with Meredith Vieira, Morgan went more in-depth on why some big-name celebrities were banned from his show, which ran from 2011 to 2014—and that included Madonna. "She's so incredibly annoying," Morgan said about the pop star. "She's just one of these people that she seems to always want to shock and offend us." Since then, Morgan has continued to critique Madonna, even calling one of her recent Instagram videos "attention-seeking."