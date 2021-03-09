Television personality Piers Morgan is no stranger to controversy. In fact, the Good Morning Britain host has earned a reputation for refusing to back down from his contentious opinions and having heated debates on live TV. But it seems one conversation was just too much for Morgan, resulting in him storming off his show Good Morning Britain. Following his abrupt departure from the set on March 9, it was announced that Morgan had decided to leave the show altogether. Read on to find out what comment sent the media personality running, and for more on controversial television personalities, Maya Rudolph Says This SNL Host Made the Cast Want to Leave.

A Good Morning Britain co-host criticized Morgan for comments he's made about Meghan Markle.

During the March 9 episode of Good Morning Britain, Morgan faced criticism from his co-host Alex Beresford over controversial comments Morgan had made about Duchess Meghan Markle following her shocking sit-down interview with husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Oprah Winfrey. "I understand that you [Morgan] don't like Meghan Markle. You've made it so clear a number of times on this program. And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off, if she wants to," Beresford said to Morgan during the live episode. "Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."

In the middle of Beresford's criticism, Morgan got up and stormed off the set. "OK, I'm done with this, sorry, no, sorry… sorry, can't do this," Morgan could be heard saying during his hasty exit.

It was subsequently announced that Morgan would be leaving Good Morning Britain permanently.

Just hours after his abrupt departure from set earlier that morning, ITV announced that Morgan had officially left his role as a host on Good Morning Britain. In a statement, the broadcaster said that, "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add." According to the BBC, ITV has confirmed that this departure will take immediate effect, which brings the host's time on the show to an end after six years.

Morgan is facing widespread backlash for comments he made after Markle brought up her struggles with mental health.

Meghan and Harry's sit-down interview aired in the U.S. on March 7. During the interview with Oprah, Markle detailed racism she says she experienced while a member of the royal institution, and that she felt she "didn't want to be alive anymore" and contemplated suicide while pregnant with Archie. After Good Morning Britain aired an interview clip on March 8, Morgan said he didn't "believe a word" Meghan had said. "I wouldn't believe her if she read me the weather report and the fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our royal family I think is contemptible," he said.

In a follow-up conversation on Good Morning Britain the next day, Morgan clarified and addressed his comments seemingly directed at Meghan's mental health. "When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don't believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said. But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time," he said.

An investigation into Morgan has been opened up for his comments.

Morgan did not just receive criticism from Beresford after his comments about Markle, however. U.K. media regulator Ofcom has announced that it is investigating Morgan's comments after receiving more than 41,000 complaints against him, per Sky News. "We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offense rules," a spokesperson for Ofcom said. According to the BBC, this is the second-highest number of complaints one incident has received during the 17-year history of Ofcom.

On March 8, U.K. mental health charity Mind spoke out against what Morgan said. "We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan's comments on not believing Meghan's experiences about suicidal thoughts today," the organization tweeted. "It's vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy. We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment."