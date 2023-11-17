I'm a Nutritionist and Here's Exactly What I Do to Not Get Sick

As we dive headlong into cold, flu, and COVID season, you're probably wondering how to protect yourself from sickness. You may even be willing to try something a little unconventional if it means staying well. Claire Sorlie, NTP, BFA, a certified nutritionist and the founder of Resilient Health and Wellness, has one such approach. Though unorthodox and unconfirmed by research, she says her family has been using it for generations to prevent winter illness—and with great success. Here's her simple hack for staying healthy, even if someone in your house is under the weather.

Cut onions can absorb germs from the air, Sorlie claims.

When someone in your home is sick, it can feel like it's only a matter of time until you catch their cold or bug. However, Sorlie says it's not a foregone conclusion.

"If you're living with someone and they're sick, and you're trying really hard to not get sick, I have a hack for you from a nutritionist," Sorlie is seen saying in a recent TikTok post. In particular, she explains that cutting up an onion and leaving it in your home is a simple solution for staying healthy in the winter.

"You're going to get an onion. You're going to slice it up and put it on a nice little plate like this and you're going to put it in an area of the home where you get a lot of traffic. My family usually puts it in the living room or the kitchen," she explains.

The nutritionist adds that she believes the approach works because "the onion soaks up and absorbs all of the germs in the air."

It's an old family remedy, she says.

Sorlie notes that within her own family, the supposed remedy has a long and storied history. "This hack has been passed down for generations from my great grandma to my grandma to my mom, and my mom did this all the time for us growing up," she explains in the video.

The National Onion Association confirms that this belief dates back to the 1500s, and acknowledges that many families may still practice the tradition at home. However, their experts warn that the theory also lacks evidential support. "There is no scientific evidence that a cut raw onion absorbs germs or rids the air of toxins [or] poisons," they write.

Your house will smell like a burger joint, Sorlie admits.

While leaving cut onions around your house is unlikely to cause any harm to your health, there is one tangible downside.

"Just keep in mind that your home will probably smell like In-N-Out or like a burger restaurant for the first day-ish," Sorlie says. "Once the onions shrivel up and dry up, that's when you know you can throw them away."

These are the proven ways to stay healthy this winter.

Since the cut onion method remains unproven—and will most likely give your home a pungent aroma—experts say it's best to boost your immunity using tried and true interventions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "The single best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits like avoiding people who are sick, covering your cough, and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like flu."

Additionally, eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep can also lead to reduced winter illness. Speak with your doctor to learn more about protecting yourself against cold, flu, and COVID season.

