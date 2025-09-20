 Skip to content
7 Best Nordstrom Rack Sales Happening This Week

Including picks from UGG, Marc Jacobs, and Adidas.

Mother Nature called, and she said to stock up on fuzzy boots, cozy lounge clothes, and stylish sneakers in preparation for fall weather. Fortunately, Nordstrom Rack is running an epic sale on UGG, Adidas, Alice & Olivia, and more high-end brands just in time to flip your closet. See the biggest deals going on at Nordstrom Rack this week below.

1. UGG

Ugg boots
Nordstrom Rack

Run, don’t walk: UGG boots are up to 59 percent off at Nordstrom Rack right now! The seller just slashed prices on classic slipper styles, cushioned clogs, waterproof snow boots, and much more. If you’ve been wanting a new pair of insulated boots, now is your time to strike—these styles are sure to sell out once it gets cold out.

2. Frame denim

model wearing Frame jeans
Nordstrom Rack

Frame is known for its luxury denim collection, specifically its jeans. A pair can easily run you over $200, but Nordstrom Rack has Frame jeans in a variety of silhouettes discounted for $110 or less. We even spotted a pair that’s 72 percent off.

3. Adidas sneakers

seafoam green Adidas sneakers
Nordstrom Rack

I almost exclusively wear Adidas when it comes to both casual sneakers and gym shoes.

My favorite styles are designed with Cloudfoam footbeds for optimal support, as well as the brand’s signature Boost technology, which prevents aches and discomfort.

4. Marc Jacobs handbags

light purple Marc Jacobs purse
Nordstrom Rack

Treat yourself to a new handbag this fall. Nordstrom Rack has Marc Jacobs bags, including crossbodies, bucket bags, and shoulder purses, for over 50 percent off.

5. High-end makeup

YSL lipstick
Nordstrom Rack

The beauty and makeup aisle at Nordstrom Rack is packed with high-end products, including:

6. Alice & Olivia

model wearing Alice & Olivia sweater
Nordstrom Rack

Upgrade your work wardrobe capsule with a few pieces from the Alice & Olivia collection at Nordstrom Rack (where prices are at least $200 cheaper).

7. Barefoot Dreams

model wearing Barefoot Dreams lounge set
Nordstrom Rack

Fall calls for cozy vibes. Fortunately, Nordstrom Rack is having a sale on Barefoot Dreams apparel, including soft pullovers and comfy robes.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
