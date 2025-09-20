7 Best Nordstrom Rack Sales Happening This Week
Including picks from UGG, Marc Jacobs, and Adidas.
Mother Nature called, and she said to stock up on fuzzy boots, cozy lounge clothes, and stylish sneakers in preparation for fall weather. Fortunately, Nordstrom Rack is running an epic sale on UGG, Adidas, Alice & Olivia, and more high-end brands just in time to flip your closet. See the biggest deals going on at Nordstrom Rack this week below.
1. UGG
Run, don’t walk: UGG boots are up to 59 percent off at Nordstrom Rack right now! The seller just slashed prices on classic slipper styles, cushioned clogs, waterproof snow boots, and much more. If you’ve been wanting a new pair of insulated boots, now is your time to strike—these styles are sure to sell out once it gets cold out.
- Classic Slipper, on sale for $100 from $130
- Classic Mini Lunara Boot, on sale for $140 from $180
- Adirondack III Waterproof Tall Boot, on sale for $180 from $325
- Ashton Zip Waterproof Boot, on sale for $70 from $160
- Classic Short Shearling Braid Trim Boot, on sale for $100 from $190
2. Frame denim
Frame is known for its luxury denim collection, specifically its jeans. A pair can easily run you over $200, but Nordstrom Rack has Frame jeans in a variety of silhouettes discounted for $110 or less. We even spotted a pair that’s 72 percent off.
- Le Easy High Waist Raw Hem Flare Jeans, sale price ranges $60 to $100 (orig. $228)
- Le Jane High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, on sale for $78 from $288
- Palazzo Crop Cutoff Jeans, sale price ranges $78 to $120 (orig. $228)
- Long Barrel Leg Jeans, on sale for $84 from $268
- Le Jane Wide Leg Jeans, on sale for $110 from $268
3. Adidas sneakers
I almost exclusively wear Adidas when it comes to both casual sneakers and gym shoes.
My favorite styles are designed with Cloudfoam footbeds for optimal support, as well as the brand’s signature Boost technology, which prevents aches and discomfort.
- Grand Court 2.0 Sneaker, sale price ranges $41 to $$59 (orig. $70)
- Run 70s 2.0 Sneaker, on sale for $55 from $70
- Gazelle Bold Platform Sneaker, sale price ranges from $18 to $83 (orig. $120)
- Ultrarun 5 Running Shoe, on sale for $68 from $85
- Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, on sale for $60 from $75
4. Marc Jacobs handbags
Treat yourself to a new handbag this fall. Nordstrom Rack has Marc Jacobs bags, including crossbodies, bucket bags, and shoulder purses, for over 50 percent off.
- Preppy Nylon Mini Natasha Crossbody Bag, on sale for $90 from $180
- Mini Grind Top Handle Satchel, on sale for $120 from $350
- Large Drifter Leather Bucket Bag, on sale for $147 from $495
- Groove Leather Hobo Bag, on sale for$130 from $395
- Canvas Drifter Convertible Shoulder Bag, on sale for $130 from $395
5. High-end makeup
The beauty and makeup aisle at Nordstrom Rack is packed with high-end products, including:
- Yves Saint Laurent The Bold High Pigment Lipstick, on sale for $30 from $48
- Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Gift Set, on sale for $50 from $80
- Tom Ford Rose Lip Oil Tint, on sale for $33 from $65
- Too Faced Cosmic Crush High-Pigment Eye Shadow Palette, on sale for $26 from $52
- Laura Mercier Hydrating Pure Canvas Primer, on sale for $25 from $47
6. Alice & Olivia
Upgrade your work wardrobe capsule with a few pieces from the Alice & Olivia collection at Nordstrom Rack (where prices are at least $200 cheaper).
- Betsie Clip Dot Ruffle Sheer Silk Blend Top, on sale for $165 from $465
- Allene Chunky Open Stitch Cotton & Wool Blend Sweater, on sale for $199 from $495
- Bradford Beaded Open Front Cardigan, on sale for $290 from $695
- Denim Maxi Skirt, on sale for $139 from $350
7. Barefoot Dreams
Fall calls for cozy vibes. Fortunately, Nordstrom Rack is having a sale on Barefoot Dreams apparel, including soft pullovers and comfy robes.
- CozyChic Lite Rib Trim Pullover, on sale for $70 from $128
- CozyChic Lite Texture Henley, on sale for $80 from $148
- CozyChic Robe, on sale for $70 from $138
- Malibu Collection Ultrasoft Rib Lounge Pants, on sale for $50 from $98