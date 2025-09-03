5 Vegetables That Can Increase Inflammation, Doctor Cautions

It’s hard to imagine any negative side effects to eating your vegetables, but according to naturopathic doctor Janine Bowring, ND, certain veggies may not agree with you. Specifically, she recently shared in a TikTok video that a group of vegetables can actually increase inflammation in your body, leading to aches and joint pain.

What, exactly, is inflammation, and why is it harmful?

Inflammation and anti-inflammatory diets get discussed a lot these days, especially on social media, where there’s a lot of misinformation. So, let’s break it down.

As Cleveland Clinic explains, “Inflammation is your body’s response to an illness, injury, or something that doesn’t belong in your body (like germs or toxic chemicals). Inflammation is a normal and important process that allows your body to heal.”

Blen Tesfu, MD, a general practitioner and medical adviser at Welzo, previously told Best Life, “When the body detects an infection, the immune system responds by releasing various chemicals that cause blood vessels to dilate and increase blood flow to the affected area. This influx of immune cells and fluid causes redness, swelling, and heat.” For example, a fever is an inflammatory response.

However, when there’s no cause for inflammation, or when it persists for longer than usual, it’s considered chronic inflammation and can be associated with cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, autoimmune diseases like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, gastrointestinal diseases, lung diseases, anxiety and depression, and more.

Chronic inflammation can be caused by stress, obesity, lack of exercise, imbalances in the gut microbiome, hormonal imbalances, poor sleep, smoking, and drinking excessively.

It can also be caused by diet. The most harmful are foods that are high in trans fats, sugar, salt, or refined starches. Red meat and processed foods are two of the worst offenders.

As Best Life previously explained, foods that have been shown to reduce inflammation are:

Those high in omega-3s (like salmon, anchovies, chia seeds, and walnuts)

Fruit, especially berries, since they are high in vitamin C and antioxidants

Green leafy vegetables

Spices like turmeric and garlic

Green tea

However, Bowring points out that certain vegetables can have the opposite effect.

Nightshade vegetables can be pro-inflammatory.

Nightshade vegetables are those that contain chemical compounds called alkaloids, says Cleveland Clinic. One such alkaloid is solanine, which acts as a natural pesticide to ward off pests and fungi. It’s found in the following vegetables:

Potatoes

Tomatoes

Bell peppers

Sugar beets

Eggplant

In general, solanine is not harmful to humans. However, it can be toxic if consumed in excess amounts. One scenario in which this could potentially occur is when potatoes turn green, because they then release a lot more solanine than usual.

According to Bowring, some people may have a sensitivity to solanine, and in these cases, “when you’re eating too many of these vegetables, it could be pro-inflammatory.” She notes that this could then worsen symptoms of arthritis, diabetes, or heart disease.

Some research does corroborate her point. A 2020 study that compiled an anti-inflammatory diet for those with rheumatoid arthritis suggested that vegetables containing solanine can damage the gut lining, thereby making inflammation worse. And over the years, many people suffering from arthritis have claimed these vegetables aggravate their symptoms.

However, with the limited evidence available, most doctors agree that the decision to avoid or limit nightshade vegetables should be made on a case-by-case basis.

“It is highly unlikely that avoiding the trace amounts of solanine found in nightshade vegetables will ease your arthritic pain or inflammation,” rheumatologist Leonard Calabrese, DO, told Cleveland Clinic. “Research to support this claim just isn’t there.”

Similarly, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, told Cleveland Clinic that it’s most important to speak with your doctor about a potential nightshade sensitivity if you believe these vegetables are causing inflammation in your body.

“A food sensitivity is very patient-specific and can often be a symptom of another imbalance rather than a permanent problem with that food,” she said. “If nightshades are a trigger for inflammation, it’s typically a message that there is an underlying imbalance perpetuating chronic, low levels of inflammation, and nightshades are just fuel for the fire.”

Your doctor may decide to test an elimination diet in which you avoid nightshade vegetables to see if your symptoms improve.