Willow Smith Says She's Not Polyamorous for Sex: "I Have the Least Sex"

The ladies of Red Table Talk are never afraid to speak honestly, and on their latest episode, they opened up about a topic very close to one host: polyamory. Willow Smith is polyamorous, and on a new episode of the online talk show, she spoke to her co-hosts—mom Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris—about what appeals to her when it comes to polyamory. And no, it's not the sex.

In the new episode, Willow cleared up the misconception that being polyamorous is all about getting to have more sex. In fact, she says the opposite can be true and that that's part of what drew her to the idea.

For Willow, polyamory is not about sex.

On the episode, Banfield-Norris said of polyamory, "For somebody like me, it feels like it's really all just centered around sex."

Willow then gave her grandmother an example of why that's not necessarily true. "Let's say you haven't always been the kind of person that wanted to have sex all the time, but your partner is," Willow explained. "Are you going to be the person to say, you know, just because I don't have these needs you can't have them either?"

She added, "That's kind of one of the reasons why I actually was interested in poly, because I was introduced to it through kind of a non-sexual lens. In my friend group, I'm the only polyamorous person, and I have the least sex out of all of my friends."

Willow said she couldn't have more than two partners at once.

The Red Table Talk episode features two people who are part of a polyamorous relationship. One said that he once had three partners at the same time, and Willow responded, "I honestly couldn't see myself going past two outside of myself."

During the conversation, Banfield-Norris said that being in a polyamorous relationship where not all of the partners got along sounded "extremely challenging." But Willow clarified that "it doesn't have to be such a laborious task if you understand and you believe that love is not a limited resource."

She only sees herself getting married in one scenario.

Also during the episode, Willow opened up about marriage and said that there would only be one reason she would do it.

"The history of marriage really irks me," Willow said. "Just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular. I feel like the only way that I would get married is… let's say me and my partner or partners wants to help people, and we need to put our finances together in order to make that vision happen. That's the only way I could see myself getting married."

Willow previously said she could see herself in a relationship with one man and one woman.

In 2019, Red Table Talk featured a throuple talking about their relationship, and Willow said during the episode that she could see herself being in a relationship with one man and one woman at the same time.

"I love men and women equally, and so I would definitely want one man, one woman," the 20-year-old said. "I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people."

As with the conversation in the new episode, Willow had also noted in 2019 that it wasn't about having more sex for her. "I'm not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences," she said. "I focus a lot on the emotional connection, and I feel like if I were to find two people of different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don't feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more."

She also talked about how she views polyamory as a way to feel more love.

In the 2019 episode, Willow talked about how "feeling like the person that you love is falling in love with someone else" creates "insecurity and fear" that "eats us alive." But, she thinks that's something that humans can evolve past as the definition of a relationship changes.

In discussing what polyamory means to her, Willow said: "It's more about the meaning of, like, you can create the kind of relationship that you want for your life and for yourself. It's about creating a community in which there's interconnected compassion, and communication, and love. And it's really about, for me, the evolution of human relations."

