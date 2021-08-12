Health

If You Bought These Supplements, Destroy Them, FDA Says

The supplements could present a serious health risk to anyone who takes them.

By Sarah Crow
August 12, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
August 12, 2021

Whether you're trying to give your immune system a boost or improve your gut health, the right supplements can be a game-changer when it comes to your overall wellbeing. Unfortunately, not all supplements are created equal when it comes to your health. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers against using one particular supplement—and if you have it at home, authorities say it should be destroyed. Read on to discover if you should be clearing your medicine cabinet of this supplement now.

RELATED: If You Take This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says.

A weight loss supplement sold online is being recalled.

yellow box of max health hydro pineapple supplements with pineapple image on box
Courtesy of Max Health

On Aug. 11, the FDA announced that Houston, Texas-based eBay seller jongu 4308 had voluntarily recalled its Max Health Hydro Pineapple Burn supplements. The supplements, which were marketed as weight loss aids, were sold on eBay between May 29, 2021 and July 27, 2021.The recalled supplements were packaged in a box containing 20 sachets.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The supplements contain unapproved prescription medication.

5 Different bottles of medicine sitting on a white bathroom counter
Bruce Ramsay / iStock

The recall was initiated after an FDA analysis revealed that the supplements may contain sibutramine, a prescription medication that is not disclosed on their list of ingredients.

It's not just the inclusion of an undisclosed ingredient that merited the recall, however. The inclusion of the prescription drugs in the Max Health supplements also technically makes them an unapproved new drug, which would automatically make them eligible for recall, as well.

Use of the supplements could cause serious health issues.

man has a heart attack symptoms while sleeping on bed at night
iStock

Sibutramine, once sold under the brand name Meridia, was a prescription medication once approved by the FDA for weight loss. However, in 2010, the FDA announced its recommendation that doctors cease prescribing sibutramine to patients due to the "unnecessary cardiovascular risks" it presented to those who took it. The drug was subsequently withdrawn from the market in the U.S. by manufacturer Abbott.

"Sibutramine is known to substantially increase blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some patients and may present a significant risk for patients with history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias or stroke," the Max Health Hydro Pineapple recall notice states.

If you have the supplements at home, don't take them.

person throwing trash in outdoor bin
Alex Bascuas / Shutterstock

While, at the time the recall notice was published, jongu 4308 had received no reports of ill effects related to the use of the recalled supplements, anyone with the supplements in their possession is advised not to take them, but "destroy them" instead.

If you have questions about the recall, contact eBay seller jongu 4308 through the eBay messenger feature or by email at johnnyvn100@yahoo.com.

The FDA recommends not buying certain supplements on eBay.

Hand holding iPhone with eBay app on the screen
Kritsada Saketklaw / Shutterstock

In Dec. 2020, the FDA issued a statement cautioning against purchasing certain weight loss and male enhancement products on eBay, Amazon, and other websites due to the inclusion of potentially dangerous ingredients, including sibutramine.

At the time the statement was issued, the FDA reported discovering undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients in 80 percent of the supplements from eBay that the authority tested.

RELATED: If You Bought These Supplements, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says.

 

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Robert De Niro arrives Party at the mayor during the 64th International Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2011 in Cannes, France
    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Robert De Niro arrives Party at the mayor during the 64th International Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2011 in Cannes, France
    Culture

    Robert De Niro's Grandson Is Acting Now

    He was recently in a major Hollywood movie.

  • A closeup of a doctor's hand reaching for a blood sample in a vial
    A closeup of a doctor's hand reaching for a blood sample in a vial
    Health

    You May Have Lower Vaccine Antibodies If You Do This

    A new study says it may affect your body's response.

  • Portrait of a woman wearing a face mask on the street and checking her cell phone while outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic
    Portrait of a woman wearing a face mask on the street and checking her cell phone while outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic
    Health

    How Bad Is COVID in Your State?

    There are 26 states in the red, data shows.

  • Paul McCartney 1980
    Paul McCartney 1980
    Culture

    See Paul McCartney's Lookalike Grandson

    Arthur Donald just graduated from Yale.

  • 50 Vintage Photos That Show What Traveling Used to Look Like
    50 Vintage Photos That Show What Traveling Used to Look Like
    Travel

    50 Vintage Photos That Show What Traveling Used to Look Like

    Explore the glamorous age of adventure

  • COVID vaccines
    COVID vaccines
    Health

    Pfizer Says a Delta Booster Would Take This Long

    Here's when you can expect a targeted vaccine.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group