If You Bought These Supplements, Destroy Them, FDA Says

Whether you're trying to give your immune system a boost or improve your gut health, the right supplements can be a game-changer when it comes to your overall wellbeing. Unfortunately, not all supplements are created equal when it comes to your health. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers against using one particular supplement—and if you have it at home, authorities say it should be destroyed. Read on to discover if you should be clearing your medicine cabinet of this supplement now.

A weight loss supplement sold online is being recalled.

On Aug. 11, the FDA announced that Houston, Texas-based eBay seller jongu 4308 had voluntarily recalled its Max Health Hydro Pineapple Burn supplements. The supplements, which were marketed as weight loss aids, were sold on eBay between May 29, 2021 and July 27, 2021.The recalled supplements were packaged in a box containing 20 sachets.

The supplements contain unapproved prescription medication.

The recall was initiated after an FDA analysis revealed that the supplements may contain sibutramine, a prescription medication that is not disclosed on their list of ingredients.

It's not just the inclusion of an undisclosed ingredient that merited the recall, however. The inclusion of the prescription drugs in the Max Health supplements also technically makes them an unapproved new drug, which would automatically make them eligible for recall, as well.

Use of the supplements could cause serious health issues.

Sibutramine, once sold under the brand name Meridia, was a prescription medication once approved by the FDA for weight loss. However, in 2010, the FDA announced its recommendation that doctors cease prescribing sibutramine to patients due to the "unnecessary cardiovascular risks" it presented to those who took it. The drug was subsequently withdrawn from the market in the U.S. by manufacturer Abbott.

"Sibutramine is known to substantially increase blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some patients and may present a significant risk for patients with history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias or stroke," the Max Health Hydro Pineapple recall notice states.

If you have the supplements at home, don't take them.

While, at the time the recall notice was published, jongu 4308 had received no reports of ill effects related to the use of the recalled supplements, anyone with the supplements in their possession is advised not to take them, but "destroy them" instead.

If you have questions about the recall, contact eBay seller jongu 4308 through the eBay messenger feature or by email at johnnyvn100@yahoo.com.

The FDA recommends not buying certain supplements on eBay.

In Dec. 2020, the FDA issued a statement cautioning against purchasing certain weight loss and male enhancement products on eBay, Amazon, and other websites due to the inclusion of potentially dangerous ingredients, including sibutramine.

At the time the statement was issued, the FDA reported discovering undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients in 80 percent of the supplements from eBay that the authority tested.

