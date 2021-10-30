See The Twins Who Played Ross and Rachel's Baby on "Friends" Now At 19

There are few TV romances more legendary than the "will they, won't they" storyline between Ross and Rachel on Friends. After eight seasons of ups and downs, the sometimes-couple welcomed their only child together, a daughter named Emma Gellar-Green. Though the show wrapped just two seasons after Emma's debut, many fans fondly remember twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon, who played baby Emma in her memorable toddler years. Today, the Sheldons are 19 years old and they've recently added a major credit to their acting resumes. Read on to see them now!

They recently starred in the horror movie Us.

After their childhood debut on Friends, Noelle and Cali both continued acting in small, supporting film and television roles, but it wasn't until they turned 16 that they started making major waves in Hollywood again. In 2019, the pair were cast in Jordan Peele's 2019 horror flick, Us, the highly anticipated follow-up to his Oscar-winning directorial debut, Get Out. "They have a couple of scenes where they really steal the show," Peele said of the twins while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

Clearly, the admiration was mutual. Noelle shared via her Instagram stories: "We had a few rounds of auditions in order to get the part!! And Jordan Peele is literally a genius—he is insanely talented and working with him was an absolute dream!" She added in a separate post that the sisters were both "thankful to be part of such an important project, and to get to work with such amazing and talented people."

They've also worked together on several other projects.

Besides their high-profile work on Friends and Us, the twins have also collaborated on several smaller roles. They appeared in the pilot for the TV series Life, and are also credited on several film shorts, including Rougarou, Maxwell, Agorable, and Winner. Coincidentally, they also played another "one-year-old Emma" in the movie Novel Romance.

The twins are now in college.

The pair of young actresses graduated from high school in 2020 and are now sophomores at UCLA. "Cali made me take these but yay college! UCLA 2024!" wrote Noelle, alongside a beaming portrait taken in her college sweatshirt.

During her high school senior year, Cali shared that she had two very different possible career goals—to continue acting, or to study neuroscience and become a biomedical engineer. Attending the prestigious university, which is known for both its film school and the sciences, seems to leave both options on the table!

They often share throwbacks to their childhood days on Friends.

The twins have said on social media that they don't remember their childhood years spent acting on Friends, and they haven't seen the cast since. However, playing such an iconic role as kids has clearly left a lasting impression on the pair.

They often share funny throwback posts, which place them back at Central Perk using what Noelle admits is "poorly done photoshop." In one post, she referenced an episode in which the friend group records messages to baby Emma to share with her in the year 2020 while she naps. "Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!!" she quipped in the caption. "Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!"

Alongside another photo of one of the twins as a toddler—flanked by TV superstars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox—Cali aptly captioned, "The one where it all began."

