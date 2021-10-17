See Pierce Brosnan's 3 Youngest Sons, Who Are Following in His Footsteps

Pierce Brosnan will forever be iconic as the fifth James Bond in the spy thriller series, having headlined four of the films in the late '90s and early aughts. Of course, he's also starred in other major movie hits such as Mama Mia!, one of the highest grossing musical films of all time, and Mrs. Doubtfire, one of Robin Williams' most popular comedies.

But beyond his impressive career, he's also been busy building another impressive legacy: being one of the great family men of Hollywood. A devoted husband and father of five, he regularly puts his family pride front and center in interviews and seems to revel in their every achievement. Read on to see his grown children now—three of whom are working in the film business themselves!

The family has had its ups and downs.

Brosnan first married in 1980, the same year he got his big break on the silver screen. His wife was actress Cassandra Harris, who was already a mother of two: Chris and Charlotte. In 1983, the couple welcomed another son together, Sean, and Brosnan formally adopted Harris's children. Sadly, Harris died in 1991 after a four-year battle with ovarian cancer, making Brosnan a single father of three.

Then, in 1994, Brosnan met the woman who would become his second wife, the journalist Keely Shaye Smith. As the story goes, she was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to interview Cheers star Ted Danson; when he didn't show, she instead met Brosnan. The couple wed in 2001 in Brosnan's native Ireland, and they went on to have two sons together: Dylan and Paris.

In a difficult twist, Brosnan's only daughter Charlotte later died of the same condition as her mother, ovarian cancer. The star shared this statement with People in 2013: "On June 28 at 2 p.m. my darling daughter Charlotte Emily passed on to eternal life, having succumbed to ovarian cancer," Brosnan said, adding, "Charlotte fought her cancer with grace and humanity, courage and dignity. Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our beautiful dear girl. We pray for her and that the cure for this wretched disease will be close at hand soon."

He's adorably devoted to his wife, Keely.

Between the loss of his first wife and daughter, Brosnan has undoubtedly walked a difficult path. However, the actor has shared that finding love a second time with his wife has been deeply healing. "I'm one of those guys who believes you need a strong woman in your life," he gushed. "I found a great woman in Keely… Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good," he told Closer Weekly in 2018.

In fact, the actor has been known to gush about his wife of 20 years. "You have to trust and follow your heart, and try to meet the best people in life," Brosnan said. "When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn't be able to live without," he told the magazine.

The parents couldn't be prouder of their children.

Three out of Brosnan's four sons are now pursuing careers in film and acting, and the 007 star says he couldn't be more proud. At last year's Golden Globe Awards, the actor's two youngest sons were selected as awards ambassadors. On the red carpet, Brosnan shared that seeing his boys in the role was "like getting our own Golden Globe." He added, "It's a great honor for Keely and I as mom and dad."

The admiration, it seems, goes both ways. "We're proud to honor our dad's legacy as we join the incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors, many of whom have gone on to pursue their own dreams in the entertainment industry," Dylan said at the time (via The Hollywood Reporter). "The biggest lesson our dad taught us is to 'be kind,' which was an essential factor in Paris and my decision to study filmmaking and our desire to tell important stories. Having this opportunity to turn the spotlight outward on kids experiencing hunger is a true privilege."

The family has become even closer during the pandemic.

Though the pandemic has undoubtedly been a challenge for all families, Brosnan has shared that he's noticed one silver lining: the closer bond he's developed with his sons. "We are a close family and this time of COVID has nourished and nurtured a bond between us all that probably would not have existed without the lockdown," the actor told The Guardian.

"Being a father is a huge responsibility, but it's a satisfying one," Brosnan added, while speaking to Closer Weekly.

