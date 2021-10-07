See Idris Elba's 19-Year-Old Daughter, Who's Following in His Footsteps

A-list actor Idris Elba just made his latest premiere a family affair. On Wednesday, his daughter, Isan Elba, and wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, joined him for the world premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival. While Elba sometimes shares posts about his personal life on social media, he's not an actor who puts everything about their life out there, including his kids. But now, Isan is making a name for herself. She's joined her dad at red carpet events, has her own social media accounts, and is following in her father's film footsteps. Read on to learn more about Idris Elba's daughter Isan.

Isan is the daughter of Elba and his first wife.

Elba shares 19-year-old Isan with his first wife, makeup artist Hanne "Kim" Nørgaard, who he was married to from 1999 to 2003. Then, he was briefly married to lawyer Sonya Hamlin, but the marriage was annulled after four months in 2006. Since 2019, he has been married to Dhwore Elba, who is a model.

In addition to Isan, Elba also has a seven-year-old son named Winston Elba from a relationship with Naiyana Garth. It was previously rumored that Elba had a second son after he told ET Canada in 2020, "I'm a father of two boys, and definitely I can't wait for my youngest to see this film," regarding Concrete Cowboy. But, not long after, a source told Us Weekly, "He has a godson [Riaz] he refers to as his son, plus his biological kids, Winston and Isan. That's why he said he has two sons. There is no baby."

Isan is a film student at NYU.

In Dec. 2019, Isan shared on Instagram that she would be attending New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. "I am proud to say that I will be a Film and Television Production major at NYU!" she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtags #classof2024 and #nyu2024.

Isan's LinkedIn page shows that she is also interested in acting. "I am currently working to become a successful actor, as well as start my own production company," her profile reads. It also notes that she enjoys writing scripts.

She has already had a high-profile Hollywood gig.

At the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Isan was the Golden Globe Ambassador, a role that goes to a child—or sometimes multiple children—of a celebrity. During the ceremony, the ambassador helps with handing out awards and escorting winners off the stage. It also gives them an opportunity to highlight a cause of their choosing. As Isan explained to Teen Vogue, she wanted to work to erase the stigma surrounding mental health care for Black people, especially teens.

"This is such great experience, and I would never change this for the world," Isan told the magazine. "I'm definitely just taking it in the moment"

Isan has said her dad's fame is sometimes a little awkward for her.

In Jan. 2019, Isan was asked about her dad being named People's Sexist Man Alive for 2018, something she said she couldn't escape. "After I found out that my dad was the Sexiest Man Alive, it was a school topic. Even the teachers were talking about it," she told People. "It was quite uncomfortable. I was really looking forward to see who it was this year, probably thinking maybe Michael B. Jordan or something like that. But no, it was my dad." (Interestingly enough, Jordan earned the coveted title two years later.)

Isan added while flipping through the magazine featuring her dad, "I'm handling it pretty well, but inside I'm grossed out."

