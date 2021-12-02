Smarter Living

This Iconic Department Store Is Closing 60 Stores, Starting in January

This company has already announced the closures of several locations next month.

By Kali Coleman
December 2, 2021
By Kali Coleman
December 2, 2021

From gyms to clothing stores, countless businesses were forced to close up shop in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. But while progress has been made toward containing the virus, store closures continue. Walgreens closed several locations last month and CVS announced in November that it would be shuttering nearly 900 locations over the next three years. And now, one iconic department store has announced that it is closing several locations next month, with 60 total closures coming soon. Read on to find out which popular retailer is downsizing.

RELATED: This Iconic Retailer Is Closing All But 6 Stores by the End of 2021.

Macy's is closing 10 stores in January.

macy's mall location and Store Closing sign. Macys plans to continue closing stores in 2019 III
Shutterstock

Macy's recently announced that it would be closing some of its stores in the first month of 2022. According to CNBC, the retailer said on Nov. 18 that it will close 10 stores in January, with the exact locations to be announced next month. Macy's revealed in 2020 that it was planning to shutter 125 stores over the next three years, and these 10 stores are included in that total.

"We are taking the organization through significant structural change to lower costs, bring teams closer together and reduce duplicative work," Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement to the news outlet at the time. "The changes we are making are deep and impact every area of the business, but they are necessary. I know we will come out of this transition stronger, more agile and better fit to compete in today's retail environment."

And the retailer plans to close 50 remaining stores by 2023.

Macy's Department Store. Macy's Inc. is one of the Nation's Premier omnichannel Retailers VIII
Shutterstock

Those 10 stores are just part of the 60 in total Macy's plans to close by 2023, but it is delaying the closures of the remaining 50 stores. According to CNBC, since Macy's announcement in 2020, the retailer has closed 65 stores, leaving 60 locations left to shutter.

"The delayed closure of certain stores allows us to maintain a physical presence in the market, which is critical to our top line growth," Macy's CFO Adrian Mitchell told analysts on an earnings conference call, per CNBC. "Digital performance is stronger in the markets where we have stores."

RELATED: For more retail news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Macy's has been testing smaller store locations.

A Macy's store and parking lot in winter in the Pacific Northwest still open after company restructuring.
Shutterstock

According to CNBC, Macy's has been testing smaller-formatted locations outside of malls. Many of the retailer's closures have been larger locations anchored at traditional malls. "We continue to believe that the best malls in the country will thrive. However, we also know that Macy's and Bloomingdale's have high potential [off]-mall and in smaller formats," Gennette told analysts in 2020.

Mitchell told analysts in Nov. 2021 that the openings of these smaller locations have brought in strong sales that have exceeded the company's expectations. As a result, the retailer now sees a "clear path" with off-mall stores, Mitchell said.

The retailer has also announced a new digital marketplace.

Rakuten mobile app is seen among other shopping apps on an iPhone. Rakuten works on stores such as Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Macy's, OVC, and the like.
Shutterstock

On Nov. 18, Macy's also announced that it plans to launch a curated digital marketplace. The retailer said its marketplace is expected to launch in the second half of 2022. And to power the online marketplace, Macy's is partnering with technology company Mirakl, which already works with notable businesses like Kroger, Urban Outfitters, and Toyota.

"The marketplace platform will enable us to expand our assortment at a low incremental cost, while giving Macy's customers easy access to even more product selection to meet their diverse needs," Matt Baer, the chief digital and customer officer for Macy's, said in a statement.

Gennette added to CNBC, "We also recognize the significant value the market is assigning to pure e-commerce businesses. And as we look at the landscape today, we are undertaking additional analysis that could help inform our long term strategy to further unlock value for Macy's."

RELATED: Walmart Won't Accept This From Customers, Starting Dec. 15.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Couple Wearing Protective Masks Walking With Suitcases At Airport Terminal, Ready For Post-Quarantine Flight, Copy Space
    Couple Wearing Protective Masks Walking With Suitcases At Airport Terminal, Ready For Post-Quarantine Flight, Copy Space
    Health

    How Quickly Will Omicron Take Over?

    Here's one virus expert's prediction.

  • Mary Tyler Moore, Dick Van Dyke, and Larry Mathews in a black and white photo
    Mary Tyler Moore, Dick Van Dyke, and Larry Mathews in a black and white photo
    Culture

    See Ritchie from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" Now

    Larry Mathews is now 66 years old.

  • Kelly Osbourne at the premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" in January 2020
    Kelly Osbourne at the premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" in January 2020
    Culture

    Kelly Osbourne Slams Tabloid for "Fat Shaming"

    "This is what I have to deal with..."

  • A senior man getting a COVID nasal swab test from a doctor or healthcare worker
    A senior man getting a COVID nasal swab test from a doctor or healthcare worker
    Health

    This Raises Your Risk of Breakthrough Infection

    A study finds it triples your chances.

  • Tensed young man with hand on head looking at thermometer while lying in bed
    Tensed young man with hand on head looking at thermometer while lying in bed
    Health

    These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant

    According to a vaccinated doctor who had it.

  • woman shopping for supplements
    woman shopping for supplements
    Health

    If You Bought These Supplements, Toss Them Now

    The products could pose a serious health risk.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group