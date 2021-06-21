Smarter Living

If You Watch TV Before Bed, Do This Tonight, New Study Says

Late-night television can hurt your sleep, but this practice can help fix that.

By Allie Hogan
June 20, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
June 20, 2021

Although you probably know that watching TV before bed isn't the best for your sleep, it might be the only time you get to unwind with your favorite shows. If you can't tear yourself away from the TV at night, there's at least something you can do after to help you wind down and quiet your mind so you'll be able to sleep more soundly. Read on to find out what researchers suggest you do between television and bedtime.

RELATED: Never Do This When You Shower at Night, Doctors Warn.

Watching TV before bed overstimulates your mind.

Woman watching TV in bed
Shutterstock

Although about 60 percent of adults watch TV within an hour of going to bed, according to a 2013 study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, research shows the practice isn't ideal. Having the TV on stimulates your brain when you should be getting ready to wind it down. A 2019 study published in Chronobiology International found that the glow from the TV can disrupt your internal clock and mess with your melatonin levels, which play a key role in helping you sleep soundly. An earlier 2014 study in Behavioral Sleep Medicine found that watching TV before bed led to poorer sleep quality and feeling more fatigued the following day.

RELATED: If You Use This to Sleep, Talk to Your Doctor Immediately, Makers Say.

But writing out a to-do list before bed could help you fall asleep faster.

to do list
Shutterstock

A study from sleep researcher Michael Scullin, PhD, published in 2018 in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, found that people who took five minutes to write down upcoming tasks before heading to bed helped "offload" the worried thoughts that tend to keep people up at night. Relieving these thoughts led to faster sleep. Researchers found that the more specifically people wrote their to-do list, the faster they fell asleep, so be very detailed when writing out your checklist.

And new studies follow the same guidance. Per a write-up of a June 2021 study from Scullin published in Psychological Science, "Near bedtime, rather than engaging in a demanding activity or something that would disrupt your sleep, like watching TV or playing video games, Scullin suggests spending five to 10 minutes writing out a to-do list and putting thoughts to paper."

This task could also help you fall asleep after other activities that keep you up.

hand written to do list
Shutterstock

The recent Psychological Science study found that like late-night channel surfing, listening to music too close to bedtime can negatively impact your sleep. The study concluded that "earworms"—when a song or tune replays over and over in your head—continue subconsciously while you sleep. The obvious antidote is to avoid listening to music too close to bedtime, but many people wouldn't be willing to do that. The write-up notes that engaging in a cognitive activity can help get rid of an earworm, and thus make sleep easier: "Fully focusing on a task, problem, or activity helps to distract your brain from earworms." And writing a to-do list might just be the ideal task.

RELATED: For more health advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

There are more ways to relax your mind before bed.

older man reading a book in bed
iStock

Finding a surefire way to self-soothe yourself to sleep either after watching TV is not a one-size-fits-all journey, but there are a handful of things you can try. Sleep psychologist Michelle Drerup, PsyD, told the Cleveland Clinic that falling asleep in a room that is too warm can be challenging. For adults, Drerup says between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit is recommended for optimal sleep. So if you're struggling to fall asleep, try lowering your thermostat.

Healthline suggests trying the 4-7-8 breathing technique by Andrew Weil, MD. This practice involves alternating holding and releasing your breath while counting to four, seven, and eight. Reading a book is also an old standby that can help you fall asleep—as long as it's not too thrilling. And if all else fails, you could experiment with different supplements that can help you sleep. Healthline recommends trying magnesium, 5-HTP, L–theanine, melatonin, and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA).

RELATED: If You Take This Common Medication to Sleep, Stop Now, New Study Says.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Michelle Pfeiffer
    Michelle Pfeiffer
    Culture

    Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Photo With Daughter

    See a rare picture with her oldest child.

  • Poznan, Poland, 3.09.2019. Close up on woman's hands holding tablet with Amazon logo. Young woman using tablet with Amazon logo on the screen at cozy home on sofa in living room.
    Poznan, Poland, 3.09.2019. Close up on woman's hands holding tablet with Amazon logo. Young woman using tablet with Amazon logo on the screen at cozy home on sofa in living room.
    Smarter Living

    Amazon Just Banned These 3 Popular Brands

    They violated one of the marketplace's policies.

  • dad joke
    dad joke
    Smarter Living

    150 Dad Jokes So Bad They're Hilarious

    Did you hear the one about the funny father?

  • James Michael Tyler as Gunther in "Friends"
    James Michael Tyler as Gunther in "Friends"
    Health

    "Friends" Star Warns Men to Do This

    This is his advice after a cancer diagnosis.

  • A young woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker
    A young woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker
    Health

    The One Way to Tell If Your Vaccine Worked

    Doctors say this is how you can check.

  • Hayley Mills in "The Parent Trap"
    Hayley Mills in "The Parent Trap"
    Culture

    Hayley Mills on First Meeting Walt Disney

    The "Parent Trap" star went to Disneyland with him.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group