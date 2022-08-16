A tall, fresh-squeezed glass of OJ is often just the thing alongside breakfast, and on a hot summer afternoon, a glass of lemonade can hit the spot and cool you down. While good old H2O is always the best hydration option, sometimes juice just feels like the best beverage for the moment. But now, a major company is recalling one of its most popular juice products and urging people not to drink it if they have it in their pantries. Read on to see which item you should stop sipping immediately.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Have This Soup in Your Pantry, Get Rid of It, FDA Warns.

This is one of a number of recent beverage recalls.

Food and beverage products sold to the public are subject to inspection for quality control and safety reasons. Discovering anything even remotely potentially hazardous typically initiates a recall, including one recent far-reaching example.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

On July 29, the FDA alerted the public that Lyons Magnus LLC had issued a recall of 53 of its coffee drinks, non-dairy milks, and protein drinks. The company decided to pull the products from shelves after discovering they could have been contaminated with potentially dangerous Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

Initially, the affected products included the popular Oatly Oat Milk Barista Edition, as well as products made by the brands Aloha, Glucerna, Imperial, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, MRE, Pirq, Premier Protein, and Stumptown. But on Aug. 10, Lyons Magnus expanded the recall to a total of 88 items, adding products from Cafe Grumpy, Tone It Up, Uproot, Organic Valley, Sated, Rejuvenate, Optimum Nutrition, Sweetie Pie Organics, Ensure Harvest, PediaSure Harvest, and additional Kate Farms products to the list. The FDA warned that the affected items "should not be consumed" and should instead be thrown away or returned to their point of purchase for a refund immediately.

And now, another company is pulling one of its iconic juice products from shelves.

Kraft Heinz has issued a recall of a popular juice from its lineup.

On Aug. 12, Kraft Heinz announced it had launched a voluntary recall of its Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend pouches. According to a press release from the company, 5,760 cases are said to be affected in total.

Kraft Heinz says the recalled product is printed with a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023. It's also packaged in 6.6-ounce individual foil pouches sold in cardboard cartons with the UPC 087684001004. The company specified that these marked batches of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun are the only products affected.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The company pulled the juice pouches after customers complained.

According to a press release from Kraft Heinz, the company issued the recall because a "diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment," was accidentally added to a production line at one of its facilities. It discovered the problem after receiving "several customer complaints" about the item's taste. The company says it is now working with retailers and distributors to remove all affected product from the market.

"Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards," the company wrote in its press release.

Here's what you should do if you purchased the recalled juice.

As part of the ongoing recall, the company urges anyone who purchased the affected Capri Sun not to consume it, and to return it to its point of purchase. Anyone with questions can contact Kraft Heinz by calling 1-800-280-8252 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Customers can also use this number to get a refund.