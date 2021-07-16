We could all use a reminder to be kinder to ourselves, but when Brazilian-American model and TV host Camila Alves decided to share one, she made sure to get everyone's attention first. This week, Alves posted an old photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram, knowing that it might make followers do a double-take. She then explained that it was just a trick, in order to share how important it is to love and accept yourself no matter what your body looks like. Read on to see what Alves had to say and to find out how her Instagram followers reacted.

Alves wants people to love themselves 'in any stage."

'Tricked You!" Alves wrote next to a photo of herself wearing a black and red bikini and sunglasses. "Just a early #tbt. Hope you are having a beautiful summer and NO my body doesn't look like this now," she continued adding some crying-laughing emoji.

"Just a friendly reminder to LOVE YOURSELF in any stage you are in," she added, noting it's "not easy when you are not at your ideal place."

Then, Alves, who is married to Matthew McConaughey, said: "Remember loving yourself… it is the MOST important thing and that will ignite any changes you may be looking for! And trust me, even if you are at your ideal place, it is always changes for better health and spiritually. The journey never ends! We are all in it so BE KIND and DO NOT COMPARE YOURSELF TO OTHERS. We are all unique creatures!"

Many of Alves' followers loved the bait-and-switch bikini post.

Alves' post has more than 56,000 likes, and many fans thanked her for sending such a positive message and said they needed to hear it. She also got responses from some celebrity fans. Lisa Rinna wrote, "You are gorgeous inside and out." Rita Wilson commented, "Girl from Ipanema."

Helena Christensen wrote in reference to Alves' body now, "Well.. I've seen it and it does" with a heart eyes emoji. "[It's] been a while, love," Alves wrote back. "NOW YOU, on the other hand, you need to share with all of us what the magic is BECAUSE you are killing it!!!"

In response to a fan's positive message, Alves also wrote, "Looking for health is the most important thing and the outside benefits will follow …. I must say the exercise portion is hard for me. I wish I had motivation like Kate Hudson. She's killing it!!!"

Some questioned why Alves didn't share a current photo.

With her message being all about loving your body even if it is not "at your ideal place," some Instagram followers wondered why Alves didn't post a current picture of herself.

"Thoroughly appreciate your words. It would be empowering to see you embracing your now, rather than showing an 'ideal,'" wrote one commenter. Alves, who is the founder of Women of Today, responded with a heart and fist bump emoji.

Another follower wrote, "The message is great however preaching body acceptance alongside a past image of your 'ideal' body doesn't align for me." Another commenter added: "Camila, you are beautiful then and you are beautiful now, but why not post a current picture to drive your point home?"

Alves has previously talked about the "body changes" she's experienced since having kids and getting older.

Alves and McConaughey have three children together: 13-year-old Levi, 11-year-old Vida, and 8-year-0ld Livingston. When she did an interview for the cover of Ocean Drive in 2017, Alves, who's 39, spoke about her changing body as mom and as she ages.

"You get older, your body changes. You have kids, your body changes," she said (via People). "And it took me to get to that mentality of 'What's my best self right now, with the life that I have now?'"

Alves continued: "It is very different than the life I had when I was single, and I didn't have kids. So I'm trying to be the best person I can be today."

