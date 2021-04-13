Ahead of Mother's Day, supermodel Helena Christensen and her son, Mingus Reedus, have teamed up with Victoria's Secret for a new ad campaign. They posed for photos and filmed a video all about motherhood along with some other model moms. And there's one part of the campaign that is hard to get past: how similar Christensen and Reedus look.

Christensen is known for her work with Victoria's Secret. During the height of her modeling career in the 1990s, she was one of the original Victoria's Secret Angels. Now, she's teamed up with her son to work with the brand once again.

Christensen welcomed Reedus with her ex, The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus in 1999. Now, at age 21, Reedus has been trying out modeling himself, including in the new Victoria's Secret campaign.

Christensen says Reedus has taught her just as much as she's taught him.

The Victoria's Secret video shows four sets of mothers and children: Christensen and Reedus; model Grace Elizabeth, who was pregnant at the time (she's now mom to a little boy); model Mayowa Nicholas and her mom; and model Sabina Karlsson with her husband and child.

Throughout the video, everyone talks about motherhood, and Reedus asks Christensen, "What surprised you most about being a mom?"

She responds, "I wouldn't say surprised, but overall what a crazy, beautiful journey it's been. And how much you've taught me compared to what I feel I've taught you." Later in the video, she adds, "That's probably the biggest surprise about having a child. You think about life from a completely different perspective."

Reedus made his modeling debut in 2017.

In 2017, Reedus made his runway debut in a Calvin Klein show and he's been dabbling in the field ever since. Christensen posted photos of Reedus modeling in a Tommy Hilfiger show in Feb. 2020 and he also recently modeled for d.RT suits. The 21 year old works with the agency Unsigned Group.

But, while it seems like he's done quite a bit in the modeling world, in a 2018 interview with Metro, Christensen said that modeling wasn't what Reedus hoped to pursue as a career ultimately.

"He's not [becoming a model]. He is so not!" she said. "He's like, 'This is definitely not for me, but I love [designer] Raf Simmons, so I'm going to do these Calvin Klein shows,' and then he realized there are a lot of opportunities in there that will be very beneficial."

She added, "[He's going to] work a little, save up some money! He's going to college now and doing filmmaking. [I told him] You can save money for film projects… He's a completely different personality than that!"

Christensen has shared sweet posts about her son on social media.

Christensen shares snippets of her life on Instagram often, including fun times with Reedus. When he turned 21 in October 2020, she posted several photos taken throughout his life.

"21 years with this awesome person whom I love more than anything," she wrote. "I am constantly inspired by your interesting, clever, cool, kind mind and graceful way of being. It makes my heart swell with gratefulness you being chosen as my son and me as your mom in this life. Happiest 21st birthday Mingus. Can't wait to share a bottle of sake with you later."

Christensen also shared a photo from behind-the-scenes of the Victoria's Secret set.

On Feb. 26, Christensen posted a photo of herself, Reedus, and photographer Cass Bird, who did the photoshoot for the Victoria's Secret campaign. Captioning the photo, she reflected on Reedus getting older. "Not sure I can call it bring your kid to work day anymore," the Danish model wrote. You can check out more photos from the shoot here via People.

