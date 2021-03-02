Tennis legend Serena Williams and her three-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. are the faces of the latest Stuart Weitzman marketing campaign. Williams is a seasoned pro when it comes to fashion shoots, but this is Olympia's first. However, she seems right at home in front of the camera, twinning with her mom and flashing some huge smiles. Read on to see some sweet shots from this mother/daughter modeling gig, and for more on the family, check out Serena Williams' Husband Defends Her Against Body Shaming Comment.

Williams is sharing another passion of hers with Olympia.

Per E! Online, the Stuart Weitzman campaign starring Williams and her daughter is called "Footsteps to Follow" and features the brand's spring collection. Williams has worked with Stuart Weitzman before, becoming their "global spokeswoman" and fronting a few campaigns in 2020. "Serena is back… and this time she's joined by a very special guest!" the brand's Instagram announced when her shoot with Olympia dropped.

The campaign is all about their special bond.

Fans and fashionistas get a taste of the relationship the tennis star and her toddler share in the video element of the campaign. The two talk as they twirl and pose. "Do you want to go somewhere together?" Williams asks. "Yeah!" Olympia answers. "Yeah, together?" Williams says. "Forever," her daughter confirms.

"I would definitely call Olympia my mini-me," Williams also says in the Stuart Weitzman video. "She is mini Serena."

However, she clarifies that she wants her daughter to feel free to pursue her own dreams. "I don't know if I hope if Olympia follows in my footsteps," Williams continues. "I want her to do whatever she wants to do and what's best for her."

The campaign was shot at Williams' home.

The brand's website reports that "the energy on set was palpable" as the mom and daughter were shot right in their own space.

"Olympia was buzzing with excitement as she spent the day with her mom posing for photographs, dancing together to a soundtrack of hip hop beats and '90s hits and dressing up in mom-and-me outfits," the site reads.

It was a special day for Williams, too. "Being on set with Olympia to shoot this campaign meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget," she said in a statement.

Olympia made her runway debut when she was two years old.

In 2019, Olympia walked—well, was carried—down her first runway by her mom. The two-year-old made her entrance on Williams' hip at the conclusion of the presentation of her own S by Serena Williams collection. With a mother who's not just a fashion plate but also a designer in her own right, we're guessing that Olympia has quite the stylish career ahead of her too—if she wants to go that route, of course.

