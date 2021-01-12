Culture

Serena Williams Is Absolutely Beaming Over Her Daughter Playing Tennis

It seems like the tennis champ may have some competition one day.

January 12, 2021
Serena Williams loves to share a glimpse into her family life with her three-year-old daughter and husband Alexis Ohanian on Instagram. But the most recent post from the renowned tennis player proves that her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia, is following in her mom's footsteps and falling in love with the game of tennis.

1
Making her mom proud

Serena Williams' daughter Alexis
serenawilliams/Instagram

"Turn, back, reach, head, follow through," Williams captioned the photo of her toddler, which she posted to Instagram on Jan. 12. The picture shows Olympia on the court holding her own little racket as her mom looks on proudly. Even though she's wearing a mask, you can see Williams beaming.

Back in October, Williams said she signed her up for tennis lessons

Back in October, Williams said she signed up Olympia for tennis lessonsPeople reported that Williams said on her Instagram Story on Oct. 23, "I'm not giving her tennis lessons. I signed her up for some."

Williams added, "The lady has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes. I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques. I want to make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques." If all goes well, we may see Olympia at the Olympics!

Read on to find out how Olympia's doing on the tennis court

2
Following in her mom's footsteps

Serena Williams with daughter Alexis
serenawilliams/Instagram

Over the summer, Williams shared a precious carousel of photos showing her and her mini-me on the tennis court. It looks like Olympia has got the stance down.

3
Taking a water break

Serena Williams' daughter Alexis
olympiaohanian/Instagram

Olympia has proven famous enough to have an Instagram account of her own. On Nov. 19, Olympia shared a photo of her taking a water break with her Frozen-themed water bottle. Beside Olympia is her trusty Qai Qai doll, created by Williams, with tennis balls ready to go.

4
Watching her mom in awe

Serena Williams' daughter watching her play tennis
serenawilliams/Instagram

Olympia may not understand that her mom is an Olympic champion just yet, but this Sept. 2 image of her admiring Williams from the sidelines shows how eager she is to watch her mom play.

5
Practicing her swing

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis
serenawilliams/Instagram

It seems you can't keep Olympia or her mom off the tennis court. On Oct. 28, Williams posted this photo with the caption: "The adventures of Serena and Olympia continue."

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed.
Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel.
