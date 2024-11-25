Hyaluronic Acid Supplements Recalled Over "Hidden Ingredients" That Pose Cardiovascular Risk, FDA Says

Dietary supplements are a double-edged sword. While they can boost immunity levels and help manage some health conditions, supplements aren’t given the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stamp of approval before hitting the market—meaning, their safety and effectiveness aren’t always known to health officials until after purchase. This can lead to unknown adverse health effects and other potential risks, as is currently the case with a hyaluronic acid supplement being sold on Amazon.

The company MXBBB is voluntarily recalling 321 units of its Umary Acid Hyaluronic, 850 mg supplements over “ hidden ingredients ,” per a Nov. 21 recall notice posted by the FDA. If you have dry or sensitive skin, you might take hyaluronic acid to boost hydration and elasticity. The supplement can also be used to support eye health and joint repair, specifically for arthritis and soft tissue injuries, says Cleveland Clinic.

Following laboratory analysis, the FDA was able to confirm that Umary contains traces of diclofenac and omeprazole, which can put consumers at risk for cardiovascular events, serious skin reactions, and crippling abdominal pain.

Diclofenac is a type of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). In some people, NSAIDs can increase their risk of having a cardiovascular event, like heart attack and stroke. NSAIDs like diclofenac may also cause “serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines,” warns the FDA.

“This hidden drug ingredient may also interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use multiple NSAID-containing products,” reads the notice.

Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) that’s often prescribed for treating gastric acid-related issues. Common omeprazole side effects include serious skin reactions, stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea, and headaches, per the FDA.

“This hidden ingredient may mask stomach issues such as erosion, ulcers, and stomach cancer, and it can also interact with other medications and should not be taken with certain medications,” according to the notice.

The hyaluronic acid supplements were sold at the consumer level and distributed nationwide via Amazon. As of this writing, MXBB hasn’t received any reports of adverse health effects caused by Umary. However, that doesn’t mean you should continue to take the supplement.

MXBBB says customers can identify whether their Umary supplements have been affected by referencing the Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot number. Recalled bottles will bear “UPC: 7502265120323” and have a corresponding Lot number of “24183.” Plus, an expiration date stick that reads “07/01/28.”

The Umary Acid Hyaluronic supplements were “packaged in a plastic container” and came in a count of 30 caplets, each of which contained 850 mg. A total of 321 units were distributed online.

MXBBB is in the process of notifying Amazon customers about the recall and asking them to discard Umary supplements that may have been affected. Consumers can also return the product and request a refund via their Amazon portal.