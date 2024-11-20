Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Recall of Common Anxiety Medication Expanded Over "Life-Threatening" Mistake, FDA Says

More clonazepam tablets have been pulled due to mislabeling.

blister packs of medication
Shutterstock
Abby Reinhard
By Abby ReinhardNov 20, 2024
Abby Reinhard
Senior Editor
Abby Reinhard is a writer, editor, and native Jersey Girl. Before Best Life, she was working in medical writing, ...
See Full Bio

National Institute of Mental Health: Any Anxiety Disorder

Endo USA, Inc. Issues Voluntary, Nationwide Recall of One Lot of Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating Tablets, USP (C-IV) Lot Number 550147301 Due to Mislabeling: Incorrect Strength on Product Carton

Endo Expands Voluntary Recall of Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating Tablets, USP (C-IV) Due to Potential Product Carton Strength Mislabeling

Anxiety disorders are challenging diagnoses, causing symptoms like intense fear, discomfort, and panic attacks that can interfere with your daily life. Still, these disorders are also fairly common, with nearly 20 percent of U.S. adults reporting an anxiety disorder, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Thankfully, there are medications to treat these conditions, including antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and beta blockers. But if you're prescribed something for anxiety, you'll want to be aware of a recent notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanding an existing recall.

RELATED: Common Anxiety Medication Recalled Over "Life-Threatening" Mistake, FDA Says.

Over the summer, Pennsylvania-based Endo, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of one lot of Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating Tablets, USP (C-IV) tablets, which are indicated to treat seizures and panic disorder. The meds were pulled "due to mislabeling where an incorrect strength appears on the cartons of some packs," a July 17 FDA notice explains. While some packages contained 0.25 mg tablets, the cartons said they contained 0.125 mg tablets. The blister packs within the cartons had the accurate strength listed (0.25 mg).

According to the FDA, the error was made by a third-party packager. While the recall was initially limited to a solitary lot, a Nov. 19 announcement confirmed that Endo, USA, Inc. (an Endo subsidiary) expanded it to include 16 lots. This was again due to potential mislabeling, including packages containing 2 mg tablets that showed 1 mg on the carton.

recalled clonazepam tabletsU.S. FDA

An investigation currently being conducted by Enzo found that more clonazepam product lots could have the incorrect strength on the carton, as well as an incorrect National Drug Code (NDC). The blister packs still reflect the accurate strength.

The latest FDA notice includes a full list of affected lots and NDC numbers, but you can also identify recalled products by their packaging. Each carton contains 60 tablets packed in 10 blister strips (each containing six tablets). The packaging lists Par Parhamceutical, which "previously marketed clonazepam before the product was acquired by Endo," the notice reads.

RELATED: 44,000 Ovens Are Being Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards.

If you have unused prescribed tablets included in the recall, the FDA advises you to stop using them due to potential health risks.

"Children and adults who inadvertently consume a higher dose of clonazepam could be at increased risk for the adverse events of significant sedation, confusion, dizziness, diminished reflexes, ataxia, and hypotonia," the FDA notice reads.

The agency continues, "There is reasonable probability for significant, possibly life-threatening, respiratory depression especially for patients with concomitant pulmonary disease, patients who have prescribed dosing near maximal dosing, and patients also taking other medications that could cause additional respiratory depression."

If you took the wrong dose by accident, the FDA also asks that you talk to your doctor.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Sources referenced in this article

National Institute of Mental Health: Any Anxiety Disorder

Endo USA, Inc. Issues Voluntary, Nationwide Recall of One Lot of Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating Tablets, USP (C-IV) Lot Number 550147301 Due to Mislabeling: Incorrect Strength on Product Carton

Endo Expands Voluntary Recall of Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating Tablets, USP (C-IV) Due to Potential Product Carton Strength Mislabeling

The Latest

Ann Schroeder speaking with TODAY.com

94-Year-Old Woman Reveals What She Does Every Day

woman in pain holding her heart

Popular Weight-Loss Drug Can Help Prevent Heart Failure

closeup of a person eating kimchi with chopsticks

This Food Can Trigger a 15% BMI Weight Loss

A senior man looks out the window

7 Signs of Alzheimer's as New Study Shows How Changes Occur

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.