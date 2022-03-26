9 Movies to Watch This Weekend Before They Leave Netflix

March is coming to a close, and longer days and warmer weather have many of us longing for springtime activities. For Netflix subscribers, however, the end of the month also signals the departure of a long list of movies from the streaming service. There's not enough time to watch everything that's leaving, so we've narrowed it down to this crop of films you'll want to catch before they're gone. Read on to learn more about the classic comedies, family favorites, and historical dramas that won't be on Netflix after April 1.

RELATED: 7 New Shows You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend.

1 300

For lovers of graphic novels and historical fantasy, 300 packs a punch—literally. Filmed with a distinct visual style, the movie stars Gerard Butler as Spartan King Leonidas and Lena Headey, of Game of Thrones fame, as Queen Gorgo. During the Persian Wars, Leonidas leads 300 soldiers into battle against King Xerxes' Persian army, which outnumbered the Spartans 1,000 to 1. The action-packed epic thrilled viewers when it hit theaters in 2007, so much so that a prequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, premiered in 2014.

2 Think Like a Man

Looking to laugh this weekend? Be sure to stream this star-studded 2012 romantic comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, and Taraji P. Henson and based on the advice book by Steve Harvey, Think Like a Lady, Act Like a Man. In this movie, four women take advice from the book to get their men to fall in line. But when the men catch on, they plot ways to regain their power.

3 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Gene Wilder stars as the enigmatic Willy Wonka in this classic 1971 film, in which five children are taken on a tour of mysterious chocolate factory. Kids and adults alike have been enjoying this musical romp for decades, despite (or maybe because of) the fact that it's a little bit terrifying at times.

Unfortunately, fans of the original Roald Dahl book are doubly out of luck this week, as the 2005 adaptation, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is also leaving the site come April.

4 Caddyshack

There's a reason Caddyshack has withstood the test of time. With its hilarious cast and quotable lines, the film has had quite the cult following since its release in 1980. Starring funnymen Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, and Bill Murray, the plot follows Danny Noonan, played by Michael O'Keefe, as he attempts to go from caddy to golf champion at an uppity country club.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

RELATED: For more recommendations sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 Cadillac Records

Put on your dancing shoes for a screening of Cadillac Records, a musical drama set in 1950s Chicago. Adrien Brody leads the cast as a Leonard Chess, a real bar owner who became a record label producer attracting big names like songstress Etta James, played by Beyoncé, and the "Father of Rock and Roll," Chuck Berry, played by rapper Mos Def. Highlighting the evolving musical style of Black artists at the time, the film follows their trials and tribulations, while also staying "true to the tunes," according to NPR.

6 Paranormal Activity

A young couple (Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat) set up cameras to catch suspected supernatural activity in their home in this 2007 horror film. Paranormal Activity is not for the faint of heart, but it will keep you on the edge of your seat. Writer and director Oren Pelli utilizes a film technique called found footage, where the work is presented as if the video and recordings have been discovered, often involving off-camera commentary from the characters.

7 As Good as It Gets

In 1997, Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt took home the Oscars for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, for their lead roles in this romantic dramedy. Melvin (Nicholson), a writer with obsessive-compulsive disorder, is as rude as they come. When he finds himself interacting more with his neighbor (Greg Kinnear) and a waitress (Hunt) at his local diner—who happens to be the only one who will serve him—he finds himself lightening up, in spite of himself.

8 Bee Movie

Looking for a kid-friendly option for family movie night? Bee Movie offers something for everyone, following the trials and tribulations of Barry B. Benson, a honey bee who decides to sue the human race after learning that people eat honey and sell it for profit. Jerry Seinfeld adds his signature humor as the voice of Barry, while Oscar winner Renée Zellweger lends her voice to Barry's human florist friend. The animated feature is another on this list to have gained a cult following in the years after its 2007 release.

9 The Hangover

Trouble ensues on a bachelor party in Las Vegas, when the group wakes up the next morning to find the groom, Doug (Justin Bartha), missing. Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Ed Helms head up the search for their pal Doug, racing against the clock and putting together their wild night to get him to the altar. Released in 2009, The Hangover quickly become a must-see comedy, grossing over $465 million in the worldwide box office.

RELATED: 7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend.