This "Game of Thrones" Star Is Unrecognizable Now With New Look

For celebrities, the end of work-from-home means a return to fancy events and award shows. And one star just returned to the red carpet with a surprising new look. At the BRIT Awards on May 11, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams showed up with blonde hair and bleached eyebrows, making her unrecognizable upon first glance.

The 24-year-old actor is best known for playing Arya Stark on Game of Thrones for all eight seasons. On the beloved HBO series, she always had dark hair, so fans would recognize her most easily as a brunette. In real life, Williams has tried out a variety of hair colors, ranging from pink to purple, but her latest look is the most striking, especially because her bleached eyebrows really change her whole appearance.

Keep reading for the debut of Williams' new look and to see some of her other fun hair choices from over the years.

Maisie Williams debuted her bleached hair and eyebrows at the BRIT awards.

The BRIT Awards honor the best in music, and while Williams isn't a singer, she attended to present a special award to Taylor Swift. Swift was given the Global Icon Award, and when she accepted, she noted her love of Game of Thrones.

"Anyone who knows me at all knows that Game of Thrones is my life," she said. "So, the fact that Maisie was here to present this—I want to grab you. I can't. We're social distancing, but thank you so much for coming here to do this."

RELATED: "America's Got Talent" Winner Grace VanderWaal Is Unrecognizable Now.

Williams' new look seems to be for her latest project.

The BRIT Awards were not the first time Williams was seen with blonde hair. She has had platinum locks for months, but Williams' bleached eyebrows are a newer addition. The actor previously shared photos of herself with her new look on her Instagram account, and it appears to be related to the new TV show she's filming.

In late March, Williams was photographed on the set of Pistol, a miniseries about the Sex Pistols, with bleached eyebrows, a gravity-defying hairstyle, and heavy black eye makeup. Williams is playing Pamela Rooke, a style icon in the London punk scene.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Her first big hair change came after Game of Thrones stopped filming.

Williams was a cast members on Game of Thrones starting when she was 14 years old, so she spent a long time not being able to do anything too drastic with her appearance because she had to look a certain way for the show. So, after filming wrapped on the series in 2018, Williams dyed her hair pale pink. Since then, she's also tried a darker pink and purple.

She originally dyed it as an act of rebellion to turn people off from hiring her.

In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Williams spoke about how changing her hair was connected to spending her teens working on Game of Thrones.

"I dyed it because I didn't want to work," Williams said (via Refinery29). "It's a pretty good way of stopping that. And it just feels so good, so me. I've battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor."

She also said of choosing pink, "I love pink so much. For so long I pretended that my favorite color was green. I thought I wasn't a feminist if my favorite color was pink. And then I decided that's ****ing stupid."

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her New Hairstyle as She Heads Back to Work.